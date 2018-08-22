Olivia Newton-John’s Cancer Has Spread Alleges ‘Radar Online’

The latest news on the 'Grease' icon's health struggles.

Singer Olivia Newton-John is reportedly facing a new development in her cancer battle. Radar Online reported that the disease has spread to the bones of her lower back.

“It’s the beginning of the end for Olivia,” said a source to Radar. “This is her final fight and she promises to go out swinging.”

“At this point, her goal is to make it to her 70th birthday on Sept. 26th and have a big celebration,” the source reportedly continued.

Newton-John has been battling the disease since learning she had stage 4 breast cancer in May 2017. The singer was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 when she found a lump in her right breast.

The Australian entertainer then underwent a radical mastectomy, followed by a breast reconstruction.

Miraculously, she bounced back with a clean bill of health, until her 2017 diagnosis.

The disease has reportedly metastasized reported Radar and the “Hopelessly Devoted to You” singer is allegedly turning to herbal remedies in order to fight the further spread of the disease.

“Olivia is taking herbal medications and just trying to fight cancer naturally,” said a source to Radar. “She’s trying to remain positive and taking things one day at a time.”

The singer is relying on family and friends to get her through this difficult period in her life. One of her celebrity pals, former Grease co-star John Travolta has been a source of support for the singer and she fights for better health.

“John’s constantly calling and sending Olivia emails to lift her spirits,” noted the Radar source. “He couldn’t be any more supportive!”

The site reported that Newton-John is scheduled to be interviewed on September 11 and 14 in Australia where she will discuss her 55-year entertainment career.

At the age of 14, Newton-John began her career as part of a short-lived all-girl group, Sol Four, with three classmates often performing in a coffee shop owned by her brother-in-law. She continued to work in the music business as both a solo act and as part of various singing groups until releasing her first solo album in 1971.

Both the album and lead single “If Not For You” was an instant smash. The title track, written by Bob Dylan and previously recorded by former Beatle George Harrison for his 1970 album All Things Must Pass, was her first international hit.

After the success of “If Not For You,” Newton-John did not chart on Billboard until her 1973 mega-hot “Let Me Be There.” The song reached the Top 10 of the pop charts and earned her a Grammy Award for Best Country Female.

She would ultimately amass ten No. 1 singles including a record seven consecutively.