Flaunting Her Killer Curves In Sexy Photo, Camille Kostek Shares Body-Positive Message On Instagram

Camille Kostek has never been one to hide her curvy body. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram to show off her sizzling figure in a tiny blue-gray bikini and used the opportunity to share a body-positive attitude with her 303,000 followers while she was at it.

“I know I’ve got other fellow mermaids out there, where you at,” the former New England Patriots cheerleader wrote. She accompanied her post with the hashtag “#TeamNoThighGap.”

By mermaid, Kostek is referring to women whose upper thighs touch when the person is standing with her legs together.

Her fans appreciated her acknowledging that this type of body is worth celebrating. One user wrote, “i’m a mermaid!! loving my bod at the moment too, thanks for teaching your fellow mermaids to love our body the way we are!” while another commenter said, “You’re perfect!!! definitely a good role model for us ladies,” with the accompanying hashtag “#sexyandhealthy.”

As a swimsuit model, the girlfriend of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is no stranger to sharing bikini photos on the popular social media platform to flaunt her lovely assets. She is also no stranger to using her curvy body to send positive messages about body inclusion.

On July 17, Kostek shared a photo of her walking the runway for Sports Illustrated during Miami Swim Week in stylish white bikinis with red and navy details. She dedicated the post to all her “#MiddleModels and all the mentors and agents I’ve met with over the years that told me I’d never walk runway.”

Fans once again celebrated her positive message on the comment section, thanking her for showing them that their body type is also beautiful. One fan wrote, “Yay!!! You GO GIRL!! You show’em whats up!!! Empowerment!! Own it!!!”

Her boyfriend Rob commented on the Instagram photo too, saying, “O baby, I would be considered a super plus size if I modeled and I’m damn sexy… own it, embrace it, be different, respect all types and just do you baby!!” according to a previous Inquisitr report.

Kostek appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition for the first time this year. She was one of the lucky girls to be selected through the magazine’s open call for new models. In her audition video, she wanted to be a model since she was a little girl, but she never thought it was possible because of her curvy body and 5-foot-8 figure.