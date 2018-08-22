Julianne Hough Flaunts Her Legs & Abs In A Skimpy Two Piece In New Photo

Julianne's revealing her toned body in a stunning new Instagram photo.

Julianne Hough is putting her dancer’s body on display in a new photos shared via her Instagram page this week. Heavy reports that the star was showing off her seriously toned abs and legs in the new snap she uploaded to her account, which showed her relaxing while showing off a little skin in a matching two piece.

The new photo uploaded to Julianne’s account on August 20 which showed her laying back while taking in the view at a tropical location.

Though her face was turned away from the camera, the former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer and judge put her abs in profile in the photo while also revealing her huge diamond engagement ring on her ring finger from husband Brooks Laich.

Julianne had her blonde hair tied up into two buns on the top of her head in the photo and was rocking big hoop earrings and shades as she enjoyed a little down time.

But while she was revealing her seriously toned body in the snap, Hough also shared an inspiring message for her 4.3 million followers in the caption.

“We have the power within us to create whatever life we want! We may have our ups and downs and not know ‘how’ to do it, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t worth it,” Hough told her millions of followers.

“Stay on the course of being true to you, visualizing what you want, and WHY you want it, and the HOW will figure itself out,” she then continued in the moving message posted in the caption, before adding, “Have faith in yourself that only you know what’s possible!”

The stunning snap and important message was a big hit with Hough’s fans, already receiving more than 182,000 likes on the social media site.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Julianne is pretty active on social media and regularly shared important message for her followers as well as inspiring photos of her seriously toned body, most recently giving fans a look at her action packed summer with several photos and videos shared over the past few months.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

The star most recently posted a pretty scary video with her followers that showed her leaping into the air while high above the clouds on a huge ledge.

Prior to that, Inquisitr reported that Hough posted a picture of herself in the bathtub and expressed to her fans how important it was to exercise “self-care”.

But while there’s no doubting that Julianne’s latest Instagram uploads prove she’s looking great, the star admitted to SELF Magazine that she actually doesn’t work out to make herself look good, but instead to help her to feel good.

“My whole thing is, I’m not doing it necessarily to make my body look good—I’m doing it because I love it and it’s fun,” Julianne told the magazine of why she hits the gym, adding that she feel “way better when I’m working out.”

“Once I’ve taken care of myself I can be happy and joyful and do things at my top ability,” Derek Hough’s sister then continued, “and I feel like I can give the best version of myself [to other people].”