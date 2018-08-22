‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena Has A Terrible Nightmare, John Needs Help To Avoid Disaster

Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that everyone will be buzzing about John and Marlena’s upcoming wedding. However, there are many things that could make the event less than perfect.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will have a horrible nightmare about her wedding day.

As many fans already know, Marlena has been through a lot in her life, mostly at the hands of the late Stefano DiMera. As she worries about everything that could go wrong on her wedding day, she’ll have an awful nightmare, which is sure to make some viewers laugh out loud, and remember some of Marlena’s trauma from the past.

Meanwhile, Marlena’s soon-to-be husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will also be dealing with some drama. During John’s bachelor party he and his son, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) decided to go throw the baseball. When John took his eye off of the ball, Paul, a former professional pitcher, fired one in and whacked his father right in the face.

John is now dealing with an unsightly black eye, and he’s worried that his injury could put a huge damper on his wedding day, which he wants to be perfect for the love of his life, Marlena.

However, Dr. Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) will come to the rescue. Valerie will head over to where John is staying and try to work a bit of magic on his black and blue face. Hopefully she can get rid of, or hide, his black eye before he walks down the aisle with Marlena.

In the latest #DAYS, an incident at John's bachelor party threatens to derail the wedding.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/jlKMyuL05w — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 22, 2018

TV Water Cooler reports that Days of our Lives fans will also see the return of Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), and that he will come home to Salem anxious to see his daughter, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). However, he’ll be furious when he learns what has been going on in his absence.

Spoilers reveal that Shawn will be livid when he finds out that Claire is living with admitted serial killer, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Days of our Lives viewers have watched as Shawn’s younger sister, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), has befriended Ben, and even invited him to stay at the apartment she shares with Ciara and Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams).

This week, Shawn will likely storm over to the apartment and tell his daughter, and everyone else, exactly what he thinks about Ben living there.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.