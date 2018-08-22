‘RHONJ’s’ Teresa Giudice ‘Mom-Shamed’ After Sharing A Bikini Photo With Her Daughters

Teresa's being called out after sharing a photo of her 17, 14, 13, & 9-year-old daughters looking tanned in bikinis.

Teresa Giudice is being “mom-shamed” after sharing a snap with her four daughters that showed them all sporting bikinis. iHeartRadio reports that Giudice shared the photo of herself and her children having fun at the beach together on Facebook on August 20, but the bikini snap didn’t exactly get the best responses from her followers.

The photo – which Inquisitr reported Teresa had previously shared on Instagram earlier this month – showed Giudice posing on the sand with 17-year-old Gia, 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania, and 9-year-old Audriana, who were all showing off their sun-kissed tans in their two pieces.

“Best job on earth…being a mom to these 4!” Teresa captioned the photo this week. “So lucky! Hope you’re all enjoying your summer!!”

However, some fans were quick to call out the reality star for sharing a glimpse at her summer with her girls, warning her of the dangers of tanning, particularly on such young skin.

Per iHeartRadio, Giuidice was flooded with “mom-shaming” comments from fans who told her that her daughters should be more covered at the beach to prevent them from the dangers of the sun.

“Why is she letting them get that tan?” one fan wrote, while another commented on the photo shared on Teresa’s Facebook page, “Y’all bout to get skin cancer. It’s not funny. Trust me.”

A third then claimed that the girls would regret being out in the sun so much when they’re older, writing in all caps, “SUNSCREEN NOW.”

But while many opted to call out Teresa and her daughters for getting their tan on at the beach, others rushed to the mom of four’s defense after reading the comments on the social media site.

One pointed out that Giudice and her family are of Italian descent, suggesting they may just tan easier.

Audriana my sunshine ☀️ A post shared by Teresa Giudice ® (@teresagiudice) on Jul 26, 2018 at 5:01pm PDT

“They are all beautiful. Some people just tan easier,” one fan hit back after seeing the comments slamming the girls for their tans. Another wrote, “Italians tan easier and more natural than most. I would spend the same amount of time tanning as my Italian friends and they would tan 4x faster and darker.”

Teresa hasn’t publicly responded to the comments, though this certainly isn’t the first time she and her daughters have been showing off their bikini bodies this summer.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

As Inquisitr previously reported, Giudice revealed her bodybuilding muscles in a two-piece back in July.

Shortly after, Inquisitr also shared that Teresa’s Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga uploaded a picture with Gia as the twosome rocked their almost matching bikinis during a beach trip at the Jersey Shore.