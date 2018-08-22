Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have ‘One Last’ Embryo To Try For Baby No. 4, A Son, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly planning to try to have one more child together, via surrogate.

According to an August 21 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have “one last” embryo stored away and they’re ready to use it. Only seven months after welcoming their third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogate, the famous pair is allegedly thinking about having a fourth baby together.

Sources tell the magazine that Kim and Kanye only have one more embryo, which is a boy, and they are planning to have the embryo implanted into a surrogate “soon,” meaning the couple could end up with two girls and two boys.

As many fans will remember, Kim Kardashian carried her oldest two children, North and Saint, herself. However, after two high-risk pregnancies, doctors told the reality star and her husband that it wasn’t safe for Kim to carry any more children. So, they decided to turn to surrogacy to add to their family and welcomed baby Chicago back in January.

In March, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hinted at having another child with her husband, saying that four kids would be her limit and that she didn’t think she could “handle” any more than that.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids,” Kardashian previously told Elle Magazine.

Smiling on the inside A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 31, 2018 at 9:25pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian recently sat down for an interview with CR Fashion Book and revealed that she believes the spirit world sends her and Kanye West signs.

The mother of three claims that while her father was dying from cancer she told him to come back to her as a bird, and that right before his funeral she saw a huge flock of birds. She also says that she and Kanye both believe their late parents visit them in the form of birds.

“Kanye and I always reference birds. We seem to see a lot of black crows. Yesterday Kanye took a picture of the two black crows that are always at our house and always together. We always say that they are our parents hanging out together at our house,” Kardashian said.

Perhaps if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continue to add to their family, they’ll see more birds coming to visit them and their children.