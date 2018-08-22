Sanders, Biden, Warren Would Beat Trump In 2020, New Poll Shows

Trump lags behind Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden by 12 points each.

Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Elizabeth Warren would all beat Donald Trump in 2020, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll published Wednesday.

According to the poll, Trump lags behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden by 12 points each. Sanders leads Trump 44 percent to 32 percent, and Biden leads Trump 43 percent to 31 percent. Apart from lagging behind Sanders and Biden, the POTUS trails Senator Elizabeth Warren by a small margin of 34 percent to 30 percent.

Eight other Democrats were included in the poll: Cory Booker (junior United States Senator from New Jersey), Kirsten Gillibrand (junior United States Senator from New York), Kamala Harris (junior United States Senator from California), Andrew Cuomo (current Governor of New York), Steve Bullock (current Governor of Montana), John Delaney (United States Representative for Maryland’s sixth congressional district), Eric Holder (former Attorney General of the United States), and Michael Avenatti (American lawyer best known for suing President Donald Trump on behalf of adult film actress Stormy Daniels).

According to the same poll, the majority of voters are largely undecided in Trump matchups against any of the eight Democrats listed above.

President Donald Trump has feuded with almost every single one of his potential Democratic opponents in the 2020 general election.

Trump (in)famously insulted former Vice President Joe Biden via Twitter, calling him “weak,” claiming Biden would “go down, fast and hard” in a fight.

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

“If Cory Booker is the future of the Democratic Party, they have no future!,” is how the POTUS attacked Senator Booker, also via Twitter.

If Cory Booker is the future of the Democratic Party, they have no future! I know more about Cory than he knows about himself. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2016

The POTUS called Senator Kirsten Gillibrand a “lightweight,” and a “total flunky,” accused her of begging for his donations in the past.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

The White House accused Kamala Harris of “supporting the animals of MS-13” via Twitter.

.@SenKamalaHarris, why are you supporting the animals of MS-13? You must not know what ICE really does. Here is a link to help you out: https://t.co/kcrNj4aVMU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 2, 2018

Donald Trump’s feud with Elizabeth Warren is also well-known. According to the New York Post, the POTUS has referred to Warren as “Pocahontas” and insulted her on numerous occasions.

At a rally held a few weeks ago, Trump smeared Bernie Sanders, calling him “crazy Bernie.”

Tyler Sinclair, Morning Consult’s managing director, told Politico that Democratic voters would be quick to vote for Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, but noted that they are showing an “enthusiasm gap.”

“Democrats are showing an enthusiasm gap in likely 2020 candidates, with Sanders and Biden outpacing other potential nominees. Our polling shows 74 [percent] and 73 percent of Democrats say they would vote for Sanders and Biden over Trump, respectively. This exceeds Warren [60 percent], Booker [49 percent], and Harris [47 percent].”

As Politico noted, the poll was conducted August 16-18, prior to the conviction of Paul Manafort and before Michael Cohen’s guilty pleas, suggesting that Trump’s numbers would be even lower had the poll been conducted a few days later.

Politico/Morning Consult’s poll surveyed 1,974 registered voters.

According to a July poll, however, a third of American voters in key Midwest states believe Donald Trump should be re-elected in 2020. As The Independent noted, the poll coincided with Trump’s summit with Vladimir Putin, perhaps demonstrating that Trump’s base remained largely unaffected by the controversial summit.