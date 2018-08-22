Nicki Minaj North American Tour Scrapped, Future Dropped After Low Ticket Sales, Reports ‘Live Nation’

Nicki Minaj has scrapped the North American leg of her “NICKIHNDRXX” tour, allegedly due to low ticket sales and “scheduling conflicts” of opening act Future.

While the official statement did not address the alleged issues with ticket sales, it did note that rapper Future is no longer a part of the North American leg of the tour and those dates will be re-scheduled.

“Due to scheduling conflicts Future will not be on the North American run,” a press release from Live Nation reads.

“Nicki has decided to contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour’s launch to make certain her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve,” the media release continued.

“Nicki Minaj will be announcing new North American dates to kick off in May 2019. Refunds for the previously scheduled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, with new Nicki Minaj on-sale details announced soon.”

Complex reported that the European leg of the tour will kick off as previously scheduled in Munich, Germany, on February 21.

This announcement comes after a Page Six report citing an unnamed source with Live Nation who claimed Minaj is “spiraling out of control” and the tour is in danger of being canceled altogether.

“Nicki’s tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artist,” the source said to Page Six.

“These are big arenas with up to 20,000 capacities. Sales for opening night in Baltimore is 2,000 tickets. LA is 3,400, New Orleans 1,000, Denver 1,300, Chicago 3,900. Even her hometown Brooklyn is only 5,050.”

This news comes on the heels of the rapper performing a fiery Queen-themed medley at the 2018 MTV VMAs. Prior to her performance, Minaj took home the Moonman for Best Hip-Hop Video.

???? @NICKIMINAJ CAME THROUGH WITH THE PERFORMANCE WE ALL NEEDED. WE STAN A REAL-LIFE QUEEN. #VMAs ???? pic.twitter.com/n5M2iJNVXS — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 21, 2018

Minaj’s fourth album Queen dropped on August 10, coming in No. 2 on the Billboard 200 behind Travis Scott’s Astroworld. People Magazine reported that Minaj continues to blame both Scott and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner for robbing her of her “rightful” spot at the top of the Billboard charts.

I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

She was specifically referencing an Instagram post where Jenner is reportedly promoting her boyfriend’s tour by alleging that fans would see both her and the couple’s daughter Stormi on tour if they attended Scott’s shows.