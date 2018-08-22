‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, August 21: Hope & Liam Wed, Bill’s Wish & Steffy’s Courageous Move

Steffy stood up and voiced her admiration.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, August 21 reveals that nearly everyone expressed their feelings about Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) getting married. Even though Bill (Don Diamont) was not invited to attend his son’s nuptials, he also verbalized his thoughts concerning the wedding. Of course, the highlight of the ceremony was Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who courageously stood up and admired Hope that had B&B fans wiping away tears.

Bill seemed rather morose as he was at work on the day that his son was getting married. Justin (Aaron D. Spears) asked him what was wrong and Bill launched into analyzing his relationships with his sons. According to She Knows Soaps, Bill knew that his son wasn’t quite ready to forgive him despite the fact that he had asked for his forgiveness. He knew that he didn’t do a good job with Wyatt (Darin Brooks) or Liam, but was hoping to do better with Will (Finnegan George). Justin remarked that it seemed that at the very least Bill was heading in the right direction. He was clearly thinking more clearly now, and he had wanted to make peace with both his sons. Bill admitted that there was nothing he wanted more than to regain the respect of his sons.

Liam stood riveted as Hope made her way down the aisle. The couple held hands and gazed into each other’s eyes as Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), who was officiating the ceremony, wanted to know if there were any objections to them tying the knot. Wyatt joked that this time around he was good. Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Brooke glared at Taylor as if she was expecting her to object.

Carter announced that the couple wanted their guests to say a few words. The congregants stood up and congratulated or advised the bridal couple on their impending marriage. Eric (John McCook), Emma (Nia Sioux), and even Xander (Adain Bradley) had words for Liam and Hope. They were followed by Pam (Alley Mills), Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), Katie (Heather Tom), Donna (Jennifer Gareis), and Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Brooke said, “It’s gonna bring us all together in a very meaningful way.”

But it was Steffy’s speech that stole the show, according to Bold and the Beautiful recaps. In an unexpected move, Steffy stood up and said that she admired Hope for inviting her to the wedding. She also remarks on the courage it took to acknowledge that she is also connected to Liam, and that they are a “blended family.” Liam thanked Steffy for accepting the situation and supporting him. Hope said that she would make Steffy and Kelly feel welcome at their home.

The bridal couple then make their vows to each other and kiss as Carter declares them husband and wife. Hope and Liam are given a standing ovation by friends and family. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.