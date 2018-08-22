Mira Sorvino ‘Reeling’ Over Asia Argento Accusations

Mira Sorvino, an actress, and activist for the #MeToo movement spoke out against charges brought against Asia Argento, who was accused of sexually assaulting a fellow actor in 2013 when he was just 17.

Sorvino, who worked alongside Argento in taking down Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexually assaulting both actresses, released a statement on Twitter where she expressed her concerns.

“Having just touched down from several weeks abroad, I am reeling from the recent news. Although hoping against hope that it is not true, here are my current thoughts,” noted Sorvino.

“I have been heartsick over the recent allegations against Asia Argento,” the actress stated.

She then remarked that it will be a process for the truth to be revealed in the situation between Argento and actor Jimmy Bennett.

Sorvino continued, “Time will clarify things and perhaps she will be exonerated, but if true there is no lens that makes it better. Child sexual assault is a heinous crime and is against all that I and the #MeToo movement stands for.”

The Oscar-winning actress maintained her determination to moving forward in the #MeToo movement and continuing her support of both men and women who have been victims of sexual assault.

“I remain dedicated to fight for all victims and change the culture that encourages abuse of power in sexual relationships,” concluded Sorvino.

A New York Times story published on Sunday, August 19 alleged that Argento made a financial settlement with actor Jimmy Bennett after he accused her of sexual assault following an incident that took place four years earlier when he was just 17 and she was 37.

Argento has denied all claims of assault against the actor.

Bennett alleges that Argento kissed him before performing oral sex on him and engaging in intercourse at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey, California when he was 17, according to the Times.

Argento denied the claim saying, “I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false. I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett.”

She also said in a statement published on Twitter that it was her boyfriend, chef Anthony Bourdain, who paid off Bennett.

“Anthony personally undertook to help Bennett economically, upon the condition that we would no longer suffer any further intrusions in our life.”

The Italian actress dated Bourdain from January 2017 until his shocking death in June 2018. The Parts Unknown host committed suicide while filming an episode of his show in France.