Carrie Underwood Gets Emotional At ‘Cry Pretty’ Album Release Party

Singer Carrie Underwood hosted an album release party at The Parthenon in Nashville, Tennessee, for her newest album Cry Pretty, reports E! News.

A select group of guests and Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, attended the gathering to listen to the new album while snacking on hors d’oeuvres, cupcakes, and specialty drinks, including The Cry Pretty (Vodka, Lemon, Rosé Berry Syrup, Soda) and the Redneck Margarita (Tequila, Lime, Mountain Dew).

Underwood also gave a very moving speech, speaking about her project and the work she put into it.

“I started with working and writing with David and he would do the demos. I’d get them back and be like, ‘Oh crap, this is really good. What’s this guys story.’ I talked to Ann, my manager, about potentially producing and me producing with him and it seemed like a good idea at the time. And I think it worked out.”

Her sixth studio album, produced by David Garcia, is set to be released on September 14 and will include 13 tracks.

Hubby Mike Fisher posted a photo on Instagram of Underwood’s speech and added, “Parthenon release party last night was unreal! But not quite as good as the new @carrieunderwood album!! This album is something special!! #crypretty.”

Underwood even got a bit emotional and teary-eyed as she thanked all of the people who helped her make the album possible.

“There are so many people in this room that have just been so amazingly supportive throughout this entire process. I just thank you all from the bottom of my heart. I couldn’t have done this without you. So thank you so much. Enjoy.”

Nashville baker Ivey Childers, who provided the cupcakes for the celebration, called the party “one for the books” and “very special.” Another guest commented on Instagram that “[Carrie Underwood] said it’s been an emotional journey!”

The American Idol winner has had quite the year. Last November she needed 40 stitches in her face after suffering a fall and took some time to heal before getting in front of a camera again. She also recently announced her second pregnancy.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond,” she said in an Instagram video.

Underwood is set to tour in 2019 and hit 55 venues across the U.S. and Canada. While announcing the tour and the pregnancy, she commented, “This has been a dream come true,” writes E! News.