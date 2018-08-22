Watch Texas Rangers Vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream On Facebook: Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

The Oakland Athletics, winners of 15 of their last 19 games, will try to take over first place in the AL West when they face the Texas Rangers at home on Wednesday.

With a 6-0 defeat of the Texas Rangers on Monday, the Oakland Athletics — winners of their last 15 of 19 games, per Baseball Reference — can take over first place in the American League West, after sitting 10 games out as recently as July 10, in a Wednesday afternoon game that will live stream from Oakland Alameda Coliseum, only on Facebook.

Oakland will entrust 34-year-old, 16-year veteran righty Edwin Jackson with the task of potentially putting the Athletics atop the division after Monday’s win pulled them even with the 2017 World Series champion Houston Astros, who have held at least a share of first place every day since June 14, per BR records. But a Houston loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday coupled with the Athletics completing a three-game sweep of the Rangers would knock the Astros out of the AL West top spot once again, in what is shaping up to be the tightest pennant race in any of the six MLB divisions.

Jackson, pitching for his 13th team including two stints with the Washington Nationals, comes in with a sparkling 2.58 ERA, and had not allowed an earned run in 22 2/3 innings before allowing a pair of home runs to the Astros in what turned out to be an Oakland win on Friday, according to MLB.com.

Oakland Athletics veteran hurler Edwin Jackson. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Wednesday afternoon getaway day game in Oakland, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at 63,100-seat Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, California, or 2:35 p.m. Central Time, 3:35 p.m. Eastern, on Wednesday, August 22.

Oakland will also being going for a rare full-series shutout after blanking Texas on Monday and Tuesday.The Athletics have put 15 runs on the board in those two games, but on Wednesday, the Rangers hand seven-year veteran Mike Minor the assignment of keeping the Oakland bats in check.

Minor has won his most recent there starts — but was scratch from his last start with a back issue. In his only outing against Oakland this season, on July 24 per BR, Minor lasted five innings allowing two runs on four hits in what turns out to be a 13-10 Athletics victory.

Mike Minot draws the assignment of stopping the rampaging Oakland Athletics on Wednesday. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

There is only one way to watch the Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Wednesday afternoon getaway day game, the finale of a three-game set, and that is with the live stream offered by Facebook on the social media platform’s MLB Watch page. There will be no local or national television coverage of the game and no other live stream available. The good news for fans especially in in the Bay Area and Texas, however, is that the Facebook live stream is free and requires no login credentials or subscription fees, and is not subject to any regional blackouts. To watch the game on a set top device such ad the Roku or Apple TV, or on a streaming device, download the Facebook video app. The game can be found with a search for “MLB Live.”