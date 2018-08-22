The Oscar-winning actor is having fun as a charming television ringmaster!

The hit Fox interactive game show Beat Shazam— in which contestants try to guess songs from all genres of music in record time for cash prizes — was just renewed for Season 3.

“I am beyond excited that Beat Shazam is getting picked up for a third season,” said host and executive producer Jamie Foxx in an official press release from the network that was reposted on the Futon Critic website.

“Huge thank yous to our creator, Jeff Apploff, and to Mark Burnett, and MGM, as well as the team at Fox for believing in us and giving us the opportunity to help change more people’s lives through our shared love of music.”

Also returning to the series next year will be Corinne Foxx, the host’s 24-year-old daughter, who joined the show in Season 2 as its deejay.

“Thank you all for loving our show,” the model and actress said on Twitter. “Season 3 of [Beat Shazam] is coming to you summer of 2019! I can’t wait for even more music, even more money, and even more laughs! Doing my happy dance big time right now!”

“I really love this show, and really love working with Jamie and Corinne,” said Burnett, one of Beat Shazam‘s executive producers. “Season 3 will have even more family-friendly music fun that brings families together to both watch the series and try to Beat Shazam themselves.”

The Fox network said that the summer series averages about 3 million multi-platform viewers per episode, and received 19 million total engagements across all social channels.

Many celebrities popped by the Beat Shazam set this season to perform karaoke to their own tunes and/or cheer the contestants on, including Michael Bolton, Bell Biv DeVoe, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and TLC. During the latest episode, which aired on August 21, Shaquille O’Neal, *NSYNC’s Lance Bass, and New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre all showed up for fun and games.

Another factor adding to the series’ success is the ability for home viewers to compete along with the contestants during new episodes via the free Shazam app where one lucky player each week wins $10,000.

“Jamie Foxx is a one-of-a-kind entertainer who continues to bring his signature high energy and love of music to this show,” said Rob Wade, Fox’s president of Alternative Entertainment and Specials. “We can’t wait to see the Beat Shazam band reunite for Season 3.”

Thank u a billion!!!!! To all the fans that support @BeatShazamFOX we have officially been picked up for third season!!! We owe it all to uuuu!!! Watch us tonight as well!!! #beatshazam — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) August 21, 2018

Beat Shazam airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and all episodes of the series can be viewed on Fox Now, Hulu, and On Demand.