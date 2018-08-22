Paulina Gretzky Puts Her Booty On Full Display In Nude Thong On Instagram

Paulina showed off her flirty side on Instagram, posting a photo that highlighted her derriere.

Paulina Gretzky shared a photo of herself wearing a nude thong and bra on Instagram, and fans went wild. Paulina showed off her toned body and can be seen smiling as she posed with her hands in her wavy, blond hair. She also wore some white, athletic sneakers. It looks like she’s standing outside by an open-air dining area, with two large white columns that framed her in the shot.

The adoring fans complimented Paulina on her looks, some noting that it’s amazing that she looks so good after giving birth to two kids. Another fan said “insanely flawless body,” while another simply said that she looked “Very BEAUTIFUL and gorgeous.” Also, someone asked her “What’s your tattoo?” referring to what looks like words that are tattooed on her backside.

Additionally, many fans commented on how her fiance, Dustin Johnson, is such a lucky guy. Johnson is a renowned golfer with an impressive history of wins. Right now, Dustin is considered the “world’s number 1 golfer,” detailed Busted Coverage. He’s currently competing in the FedEx Cup against huge names such as Tiger Woods as the defending tournament champion, according to Golfworld.

On the flip side, some fans wondered why Paulina tagged a man named Jeremy Cohen in the caption of the sultry photo, instead of her husband. Jeremy commented on the photo with multiple raising hands emojis, as he obviously liked it.

Other fans tried to shame her for posting revealing photos even though she’s a mom now.

And even though Paulina tagged Jeremy in the caption, she recently told the world via an Instagram story that DJ is “the only man in the world who can handle me.” And that’s a good thing, considering the couple has been engaged for four long years, and have had two kids together.

But their engagement doesn’t appear to have any end in sight. They’ve stayed fiances since 2013, and the two say that they’re just too busy to be getting married. Gretzky once said that “It’ll be our special day, and we just want it to be right and to fit.”

Paulina’s dad is a well-known ice hockey star, Wayne Gretzky, who was once called “the best player in NHL history,” reported The Sun. His impressive career spanned seven international medals.

DJ’s affiliation with the Gretzkys has won him some additional fans, as there were tons of supporters cheering him on at the RBC Canadian Open, according to Yahoo News.