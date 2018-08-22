Through his wife, Laura Shusterman Cohen, the family has ties to Russia

Today as Michael Cohen, the one-time personal lawyer for Donald Trump, allocuted and confessed his crimes in open court, his wife Laura Shusterman Cohen had to sign the bond which allowed him to stay out of jail and on bail until his sentencing in December. But while the public has seen a lot of Michael Cohen over the last year, his wife and family have stayed out of sight.

But what is there to know about Cohen’s wife and family? Heavy reports that Michael Cohen’s wife is in business with him, and she is a big part of his ties to Russia and eastern Europe. Michael and Laura Schusterman Cohen have been married for over 20 years, and both Cohen and his brother Bryan both married Ukrainian women.

Michael Cohen’s in-laws Ania and Fima Shusterman own property in Trump Tower and have taken part in the taxi medallion business along with Michael and Laura Cohen, which is involved in Cohen’s current legal problems.

Michael and Laura Cohen have two college-aged children, Jake and Samantha. Jake Cohen goes to college at the University of Miami and daughter Samantha attends the University of Pennsylvania (where ironically two of Donald Trump’s children graduated).

Supporting my daughter & all young women who work hard to help lead this nation & advance women's opportunities! https://t.co/FFRNiDvf2b pic.twitter.com/Zq4rGEbZo1 — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) July 19, 2017

But Bustle explains that part of the issue involving Michael Cohen and his wife’s family and the Trump situation was that at one time, Cohen was part of the effort to create a “back channel” with Russian officials with the hope of eventually building bridges between Russia and Ukraine.

It was Laura Cohen’s father, Fima, who introduced Michael Cohen initially to Donald Trump after the two older men were in business together. There was initially a rumor that Cohen had only gotten a job with Trump because he owed Laura’s father a favor, but Michael Cohen calls this “fake news.”

It was through Laura Cohen’s parents that Michael Cohen got involved in the taxi business back in the 1990s. In addition to Michael Cohen’s primary legal problems involving his law practice and Donald Trump, he and his wife owe $53,836 in unpaid taxi taxes.

Michael Cohen says his family has tried to stay out of the spotlight, as since Trump has become president and they have been in the news, he claims his wife and daughter have been harassed.