Trump Speaks On Arrest Of Undocumented Immigrant In Mollie Tibbetts’ Case: It ‘Should’ve Never Happened’

Like the rest of the world, Donald Trump was captivated by the disappearance of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts.

Earlier today, news broke that a suspect was finally arrested in the case — 24-year-old Christhian Behena Rivera, who is an undocumented immigrant who lived in the Brooklyn, Iowa, area for the past four to seven years. It was also reported that a body was found in a field about 15 minutes away from Mollie’s hometown and it’s believed to be that of Mollie though authorities haven’t confirmed the identification as they await autopsy results.

And as news spread that law enforcement officials charged Rivera, who is living in the U.S. illegally, with Tibbetts’ murder, many people have been speaking out, including President Donald Trump. According to the Des Moines Register, Trump was at a rally in West Virginia when he weighed in on the recent development in the case.

“You heard about today with the illegal alien coming in very sadly from Mexico, and you saw what happened to that incredible, beautiful, young woman,” Trump told the crowd.

“We’ve had a huge impact, but the laws are so bad, the immigration laws are such a disgrace. We’re getting it changed but we have to get more Republicans.”

In addition, the White House sent out a tweet with the same quote from Donald Trump, and so far, it has already received a lot of traffic with over 3,000 retweets, 8,000 likes, and 1,600 comments.

Cristhian Rivera, the 24-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico suspected of killing Mollie Tibbetts, lived in Iowa for up to seven years, officials revealed. https://t.co/UxEJfSnNfu — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 22, 2018

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Rivera was arrested after a month-long search for the missing 20-year-old captivated the nation. Surveillance video led police to Rivera on Monday and in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, he showed authorities where Mollie’s body was hidden in the middle of a cornfield in Poweshiek County, Iowa.

Rick Rahn of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation announced earlier today that Rivera has been charged with first-degree murder. Rahn says that Rivera approached Mollie when she was jogging on the evening of July 18 and when she was approached, Mollie reportedly threatened to call the police. After that, a struggle ensued and it was at that point that the 24-year-old claims that he “blacked out.”

“Rivera stated he then made a U-turn, drove back to an entrance to a field and then drove into a driveway to a cornfield. He noticed there was an ear piece from headphones in his lap and that is how he realized he put her in the trunk. He went to get her out of the trunk and he noticed blood on the side of her head. The defendant Rivera described the female clothing that she was wearing including an earphone or headphone set.”

Rivera’s bail has been set at $1 million.