Yes, The Letter ‘A’ Is Important In ‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Confirms

Angela Kang confirms that the letter 'A' is significant in 'The Walking Dead.'

For fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead, the constant reminder of the letter “A” in the zombie apocalypse series has led to speculation on just how significant the letter really is. Now, The Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang, has weighed in on the debate.

According to PopSugar, the first appearance of the letter A in The Walking Dead occurred in Season 4, Episode 16. The title of this episode is also called “A.” In this episode, Rick’s gang has managed to get mixed up with the Terminus group, who also happen to be cannibals. To this group, the letter A appears significant as it is on the storage unit Rick’s group ends up in as well as peppered on the walls throughout Terminus.

Later, when the group manages to escape Terminus at the beginning of Season 5 of The Walking Dead, the remaining Terminus group paint the same letter on Father Gabriel’s church. Although considering this is done by the same group, viewers were not immediately alerted to its trend.

Then, in Season 6, the letter A makes another appearance, this time in Alexandria, which has no direct links to the Terminus group. In Episode 3, titled “JSS,” Jessie’s son, Sam, has a stamp that is a red letter A. While nothing nefarious comes as a result of this stamp, it did get fans of The Walking Dead wondering if the two instances of this letter were somehow connected.

Moving forward into Season 7 of The Walking Dead, and the letter turns up once more. This time, it is painted onto the shirt Daryl Dixon is made to wear while he is Negan’s prisoner.

Finally, in Season 8 of The Walking Dead, Jadis draws the letter A in chalk on the storage unit in which she has the captured Rick. By this point in the series, fans were assuming the letter was signed, but couldn’t work out how or why.

Now, The Walking Dead’s showrunner, Angela Kang, has confirmed that the letter A is significant, according to Comic Book.

This confirmation comes ahead of the release of a new Season 9 image that shows Jadis — now called Anne — talking on a walkie-talkie while a helicopter flies overhead. And, on that helicopter is the letter A, of course.

“Jadis has a new hairdo and clothing, but it looks like she might be up to her old tricks with the walkie and the helicopter,” Kang revealed.

“Or is she? And speaking of the helicopter, you might also notice the three rings symbol that’s appeared on various items at the Heaps before, and the ‘A’ we’ve seen crop up periodically. Yes, there is a meaning to both things. No, I won’t spoil it right now!”

Of course, fans will now have to wait until Season 9 of The Walking Dead premieres in October to find out what the A really means.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, October 7, at 9/8c.