Kendall Jenner Addresses The Backlash Over Modeling Comments

After facing backlash for her comments regarding other models in the industry, 22-year-old Kendall Jenner responded on Twitter on Tuesday. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Jenner said that her comments were taken out of context and that she admires her fellow models’ “tireless commitment” to their jobs.

“I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!” Jenner wrote. “I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful.”

She also added that “there’s no way I could EVER hate on [her colleagues]” and urged people to “cultivate kindness.”

Her tweets come after she was called out for her comments in an article in Love Magazine. In the quote, Jenner said she “was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f*ck those girls do.” She added that she has always been very selective about the jobs she took, but that she has always had “a million jobs.” Many felt the comments were tone deaf, including Daria Strokous.

Strokous, who has done campaigns for D&G, Prada, Dior, and more, said that “those girls” work hard to grow in the industry and make enough money to provide for themselves and their loved ones. According to W Magazine, Teddy Quinlivan shared an Instagram story responding to Jenner’s comments, saying that “those girls” often make less money, are unable to turn down jobs, and usually do not come from a more privileged background as Jenner does.

Victoria Secret Model Leomie Anderson also addressed Jenner’s comments, saying that she’s not surprised by Jenner’s comments.

“Not everyone gets to skip castings, get paid more than everyone else and generally work less- it’s not about being ‘selective’, it’s about not having to put the work in but still receiving all the campaigns and editorials,” she said.

In addition to those in the industry, several Twitter users called Jenner out, saying that the eldest daughter of Kris and Caitlynn Jenner never went to castings or had to struggle to fund their travel or multi-person apartment.

In addition to Jenner’s tweets, her reps also responded to the controversy, saying that her comments were out of context and that Jenner realizes most models walk far more than 30 shows a season. They added that Jenner was simply saying she is walking a different path in the industry, and that she admires her peers for their accomplishments.