Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless In A Red Bikini Bottom As She Covers Herself Strategically With Her Hands

Emily wore very little in her latest Instagram pic, as she sported just a bikini bottom.

Emily Ratajkowski gave her fans something to talk about when she posted her latest Instagram photo. She wore just a bikini bottom, which is part of a matching two-piece ensemble that she previously modeled in a different photo. Emrata looked straight at the camera, as she used her hands strategically to cover herself. She wore multiple necklaces with charms, as well as a ton of rings. Although Emily’s been often photographed with her giant engagement ring, this time she’s wearing just her gold wedding band.

Because of the lighting, Emily’s right half of her face is shrouded in shadows. She wore some pink eyeshadow and glossy lipstick. A chunky watch and large hoop earrings completed her look. The photo is simply captioned with a snake emoji, which is referring to the snakeskin pattern of the bikini bottom. The bottom has a high-v cut, and looks great with or without the matching top.

Fans praised the model-actress for the photo. One person said that “Do your ad videos now. It would sell,” and for good reason. Emily’s washboard abs were on full display in the picture. Some Instagram users called her “QUEEN” while another person said “Want to be you” and “you’re unreal!”

Although Emily’s engagement ring is missing from this photo, she was spotted wearing it during lunch today. She wore a $125 white, silky dress with pink floral accents by Reformation, detailed the Daily Mail. And as usual, she paired the dress with a pair of white sneakers. Her yellow purse added a fun pop of color to her outfit. Emily shared lunch with a guy friend, choosing to eat outside.

Also worth noting, is that Emily recently shared some of her skincare and makeup secrets. She said that she has the same skincare routine for the mornings and nights, which includes using a foaming face wash, moisturizer, and face oil, according to the New York Times.

And when it comes to makeup, she said that “I have really big features, so a little makeup goes a long way. I would hate to look like a clown.” She likes to use a skin tint for the daytime, as well as mascara and a cream blush. When it comes to lipstick, she keeps it simple but pointed out that “I have really pale lips; people always think I’m wearing nude lipstick.” And interestingly enough, she’s not so crazy about perfumes, saying that “I like my own scent.”