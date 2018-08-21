‘RHOBH’ Stars Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley Show Off Insane Bikini Bodies On Tropical Getaway

Denise Richards is already making a splash on her first trip with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

Earlier today, Dorit Kemsley took to her popular Instagram account to share a photo of herself and some of her fellow RHOBH castmates looking as sexy as ever. Kemsley tagged two girls at Baha Mar in the Bahamas where the ladies are filming the hit Bravo show. But it wasn’t just the scenery that had Dorit’s followers talking, it was what they were wearing that had heads turning.

In the photo, Kemsley poses with Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, and Camille Grammer. The ladies are posed up in front of a giant faux rock structure as they all wear smiles on their faces. Grammer sports a long-sleeved blue patterned swim top and a pair of white swim bottoms.

Next to her stands newcomer Denise Richards, who left fans’ jaws dropping as she showed off her amazing body in a hot pink bikini. The suit leaves little to the imagination, showing off Richards’ long, tanned legs as her hair flows back in the wind. Beside Richards stands Lisa Rinna, who also looks incredible in a white one-piece swimsuit.

And all the way to the right of the photo is Dorit Kemsley, the only other cast member aside from Richards that is sporting a bikini. The mother of two also looks amazing as she poses for the camera with her hair slicked back in pigtail braids.

Kemsley’s photo has already earned a lot of attention from her 480,000-plus followers with over 17,000 likes in addition to 300 comments within just a few hours of the post going live. Many fans commented on how amazing the ladies of Beverly Hills look while countless others confessed that they can’t wait for the show to come back.

“Seriously you girls all look AMAZING.”

“Can’t believe Denise Richards is in the new season, Ratings jump,” another commented.

“Twenty year olds have nothing on you! You all look Fabulous!! It’s easy to look good when you’re young, This takes a lot more work. Good going ladies,” another chimed in.

According to Reality Blurb, the women were all photographed heading from LAX to the Bahamas last week. And though they were not pictured in Dorit’s most recent image, Lisa Vanderpump, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi, and Kyle Richards also made the trip. Many of the ladies seemed to be having a great time on the trip as seen on videos of the girls jumping off of rock cliffs and into the pool.

The premiere date for Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has yet to be released.