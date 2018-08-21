Post Malone’s Plane Lands Safely After Blown Tires: ‘Can’t Believe How Many People Wished Death On Me’

Post Malone is safely back on the ground but apparently, some people wish he wasn’t.

A short time ago, the Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 luxury jet that was carrying Malone and 15 others landed safely in New York after circling the airport to burn off fuel for over five hours. The plane was originally headed to London, where Malone is to perform on Friday, when two tires were blown during takeoff. This caused the pilots to have to turn back around and make an emergency landing.

But when Malone and his crew were safely on the ground, the 23-year-old took to social media to thank fans for their well-wishes while also sending a message to all those who were praying for his demise.

“I landed guys. Thank you for your prayers. Can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. F*** you. But not today,” he tweeted.

Malone’s manager, Dre London, who was also on the plane, shared the scary experience with his fans on Instagram by sharing a post on his Instagram story.

“They told us to get in position for landing,” he started.

“Landed safely guys. Been circling the air for hours but we’re good. We’re good. We landed safely. I heard it’s all over the news and how crazy it is,” he later wrote.

And once Post knew he was safely on the ground, he FaceTimed with news outlet TMZ to weight in on the scary experience in his own words.

“I hate flying in general. I don’t even know what to say, man. I’m shook. One hell of a team on that aircraft. We’re here. And we’re here on Earth.”

“I need some beer. And I need some wine. At the same time, mixed together,” he added.

As many fans of Malone know, the singer was in New York City for the MTV Video Music Awards. According to People, the 23-year-old took home the coveted trophy for “Song of the Year” for his hit track “Rockstar,” which also features 21 Savage. As he accepted the award, he gave a heartfelt speech.

“You go to bed and you dream about maybe winning and then whenever you get up here you don’t remember what the hell to say. Thank you so much. Thank you to my family, thank you to my crew — everybody that was a part of the song. Thank you everybody for listening.”

“Honestly, in a hundred million years I would never expect to do this ever, so this is sick. So thank you so much, guys, thank you so much,” he said in the acceptance speech.

Malone also performed alongside the legendary band Aerosmith and it seemed like it was a good night indeed.