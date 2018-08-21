‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, August 22: Kyle Shocks Phyllis With Summer’s Plans!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, August 22, bring devious plans to the forefront as Summer plans a seduction, Ashley plans a takedown, and Kyle reveals some secrets.

Neil (Kristoff St. John) pursues Ashley (Eileen Davidson), according to She Knows Soaps. He wants to go out to dinner and romance her, but Ashley is too busy. Instead, her focus is on Jabot and taking Billy down. In fact, she has devious plans to give Billy (Jason Thompson) enough rope to hang himself since Nick (Joshua Morrow) won’t cancel the “Jabotique” leases.

Although Neil would like nothing more than a real romance, he decides to find out what Ashley wants. She’s ready for nothing more than a good time, and he chooses to accept and see where things go between them. After all, he needs some space and relaxation away from the drama between Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon (Bryton James).

Speaking of Lily, she receives comfort from her husband. It seems that even sleep won’t provide relief from her living nightmare. Ever since the accident all her waking and sleeping moments have been filled with horror. At this point, it even feels like she’s killed her own brother in addition to his wife and baby.

When yet another terrible dream wakes her, Cane (Daniel Goddard) is there to provide her with what little respite he can, but she doesn’t ever want to sleep again. Perhaps it’s time she seeks therapy over the situation because, in the end, she’ll never be able to live her life without finding some way to forgive herself and move forward. Finding some personal peace and forgiveness certainly wouldn’t mean forgetting Hilary or what happened with the accident. However, she’s tearing herself apart bit by bit, and it has to stop.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) decides to make it up to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) for spilling the beans about her affair to Summer (Hunter King). He tells Phyllis about Summer’s (Hunter King) secret plans to follow Billy (Jason Thompson) out of town and seduce him on the business trip to Philadelphia.

While Billy’s gone, Phyllis had planned to pack up their things from Summer’s and get ready to move out and find a place of their own. However, now that she knows Summer plans to greet Billy at his hotel room, those plans may be put on hold. The biggest question is, how will Phyllis respond to Summer’s plan? Will she follow her to Philadelphia and put a stop to things, or will she trust that Billy will continue to resist Summer’s advances?

Tune in to watch The Young and the Restless tomorrow on CBS or POP to find out what happens next.