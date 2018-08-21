Source Shares Why North West & Nanny Sat At Different Table Than Kim Kardashian In Recent Outing, Per ‘People’

Plain and simple —North West simply needed a little break from the spotlight.

This past weekend, many people were wondering why Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North were seated at two separate tables during a trip to Miami’s high-end Carpaccio restaurant. As People shared, Kim and her pals Larsa Pippen and Jonathan Cheban hit up one of the Bal Harbour area’s hottest restaurants over the weekend but the outing sparked a bit of controversy.

Many people found it strange when Cheban, Pippen, and Kardashian were seated at a separate table than North and her nanny. According to an onlooker at the restaurant, North mostly kept occupied on her iPad while she occasionally wandered over to chat at her mother’s table.

But now, a source is explaining to the publication the real reason behind the bizarre seating arrangement.

“Kim was filming and North expressed that she didn’t want to be on camera, so she sat at a table next to Kim,” the source shared.

The same source also pointed out that it is common for the Kardashian kids to sit separately from their parents from time to time while they’re filming episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, especially when the kids want to be kept off camera or if there’s adult conversation going on.

Currently, Season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is airing on E! and Kim recently revealed to fans that Season 16 has just begun filming. As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, the mother of three woke up on Monday morning feeling grateful for her life. Along with a photo of herself signing an autograph for an adoring fan, the reality star shared a heartfelt caption with her 100 million-plus followers.

“We start filming Season 16 of KUWTK next week. Woke up feeling forever grateful!”

Season 15 is just a few episodes deep and a few of the major storylines that are playing out on the current season of the show are both Kylie and Khloe’s pregnancies as well as the relationship between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian and how they are co-parenting.

3 generations @fendi #MeAndMyPeekABoo A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 11, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

Additionally, there is talk that Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal may play out on the show but there are conflicting reports. So it seems as though fans will just have to wait until the entire season airs to find out whether or not the drama will indeed play out on the small screen.

Fans can keep up with the famous reality TV family when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E!