Snooki & Husband Jionni LaValle ‘Practicing’ For Baby No. 3

GTL is taking a backseat to good, old-fashioned lovemaking for the ‘Jersey Shore’ star.

Jersey Shore fans are anxiously awaiting Thursday night’s big season premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2, but series star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is looking forward to something much more special — baby No. 3!

“I’m practicing now,” the pint-sized diva told Entertainment Tonight at last night’s 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

Snooki and her husband of almost four years, Jionni LaValle, are already parents to two adorable children, 5-year-old Lorenzo and 3-year-old Giovanna. Adding a third kid to their brood would make a nice little party of five.

“It’s going good. I’m not pregnant yet but, I mean, we’ve been practicing for a month now so…,” the 30-year-old reality TV favorite continued.

She also admitted to ET that it was hard to be away from her little ones while filming the adult antics viewers will get to see on MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2.

“It was hard for me, you know, leaving the babies, obviously,” said Snooki.

“But it’s such a good time to, honestly, go away for five days, just be yourself, and not care about, ‘Oh, we have to wake up at 7 a.m., make the kids lunch, go to school.’ It’s a nice getaway, but at some point, I’m like, ‘All right, it’s time to go home.’ But, honestly, it was such a good time.”

Snooki became a superstar nearly overnight when Jersey Shore debuted on MTV back in December of 2009. It aired for eight wild seasons, coming to an end in December of 2012.

The New Jersey resident then scored a spinoff TV show along with her BFF, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Snooki & Jwoww, that ran on MTV for four seasons between 2012 and 2015.

The author of three books also appeared on Season 17 of Dancing with the Stars in 2013 and 2017’s The New Celebrity Apprentice with Arnold Schwarzenegger as the host.

???? A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Aug 13, 2018 at 5:42am PDT

Now back on the show that began her entertainment career, Season 2 of the Jersey Shore reboot will feature Snooki, JWOWW, and their fellow fist pumpers, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, visiting Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

When the show’s first season premiered earlier this year, it was MTV’s highest-rated series debut on Live+3, and was viewed by nearly 10 million total unique viewers during its premiere weekend.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2 premieres on MTV on Thursday, August 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT with two hours of crazy fun.