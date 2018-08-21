Gosselin Custody Drama: Sources For Kate Push Back Against Jon’s Claims That He Has Hannah Full-Time

The latest burst of Gosselin family drama relates to custody of daughter Hannah

Jon and Kate Gosselin have been divorced for many years now, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t still have their fair share of issues with one another. Jon and Kate share eight children together, and there has been quite a bit of buzz swirling lately about the custody situation regarding daughter Hannah. Jon recently shared some tidbits via social media that painted one picture, but sources tied to Kate have spoken out to counter those claims.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Hannah Gosselin has been seen with her dad Jon quite a bit in his social media posts over the past few months. In fact, reports detail that he originally filed for custody of Hannah in 2015, but until recently, it didn’t look like there was anything unusual about the amount of time she spent with her father.

Over the past few months, it has looked more and more like Hannah has been living primarily with her dad, while all of her other siblings except Collin live primarily with Kate. Unfortunately, as those who follow the Gosselin family know, Collin has been living in a residential placement for nearly two years now due to special needs that Kate says he needs help handling.

Happy 4th of July!!! ???????? A post shared by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on Jul 4, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

Hollywood Life shares that during a recent Instagram Story, Hannah could be seen in the background of dad Jon’s video as he was playing some music. He answered a few questions throughout the video clip, and he said in response to one question that Hannah now lives with him permanently.

Naturally, it did not take long for someone connected to Kate’s camp to rebut this claim of Jon’s. People reports that Kate maintains full custody of all eight Gosselin children.

Some fans of the family may see this as a game of semantics to a degree. Clearly, Hannah has been spending a lot of time with her father and it appears that she is living with him. However, it may be that Kate technically still retains custody and has come to a verbal agreement with the teen and her ex-husband to allow Hannah to choose where she primarily lives for now.

At this point, Jon seems to remain estranged from his oldest two daughters, Mady and Cara. Jon also doesn’t appear to spend a great deal of time with Hannah’s fellow septuplets, Aaden, Alexis, Leah, and Joel, but he has shared some posts that show him with visiting Collin with Hannah.

Reports have signaled that Hannah was the one who voiced a desire to be with Jon more and that the two have developed a very strong relationship. Based on what’s coming from Kate’s camp after his social media post, it seems that this may still be a fluid arrangement of sorts. Regardless of how official this living situation is, Hannah Gosselin looks like she’s very happy to be spending so much time with her dad and he’s definitely thrilled to have this time with her too.