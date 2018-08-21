2-Year-Old Battling Cancer Gets Suprirse Daddy-Daughter Dance On Last Day Of Chemo

A daddy-daughter duo is melting hearts all over the internet after their adorable dance in a hospital room went viral.

2-year-old Phoenix was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on August 2, 2018, According to her GoFundMe page the aggressive form of cancer is treated with a “very aggressive chemotherapy,” which the toddler began just two days after her diagnosis.

Phoenix will go through four rounds of chemo within a five-month span in order to fight back the aggressive cancer cells.

The initial round of chemotherapy is a four week stay in the hospital and is called “inducing remission” according to the GoFundMe page.

After the long stay at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Phoenix’s dad, Brett Thompson, surprised her in the best way.

Christina Thompson, Phoenix’s mom, shared on Facebook about the magical day. On the last day of the young girl’s first round of chemo, a nurse came into her room with dresses saying they were dropped off by a volunteer.

Dressing her daughter in a beautiful yellow dress, Christina learned her husband had brought them.

Walking through the hospital room door was Phoenix’s dad wearing a suit and tie, surrounded by her stuffed animals, Brett played the song “My Little Girl” by Tim McGraw and danced with his daughter. As Phoenix beams up at her dad, Christina’s shock is apparent.

“I mean honestly I don’t think I could have picked a better man for my kids,” Christina wrote sharing the emotional video. “At 2-years-old this is hard on her on her family and the people that love her. These little moments make these times not so hard.”

Phoenix is not the Thompson’s only child. Brett was in the Army for six years and stationed at Fort Bragg before being medically discharged in 2014. After discharging, the family moved to Georgia with their three kids at the time.

“Two and a half years ago my friend came back into my life,” Christina told 11Alive. “She was an active drug user and her daughter [Phoenix] fell into our hands.”

Obtaining legal guardianship when Phoenix was just 7-weeks-old, Christina said Phoenix’s biological mother is in active recovery and continues to be part of her life.

“We are one big support system”

Brett and Christina not only have Phoenix to care for full time, but they also have 4 other children. During this time, Brett is taking off of work to care for the other children and drive back and forth to be with Christina and Phoenix.