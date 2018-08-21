Audrina Partridge And Ryan Cabrera Are Going Strong As She Reunites With Justin Bobby For ‘The Hills’ Reboot

Audrina Patridge dated the singer briefly during a previous season of 'The Hills.'

Audrina Patridge rekindled her relationship with Ryan Cabrera earlier this year but last night, she reunited with her former boyfriend, Justin Bobby, in honor of the upcoming reboot of MTV’s The Hills.

As they sat with their co-stars, including Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, and Jason Wahler, fans of the hit reality series began “shipping” for a reconciliation between Audrina and Bobby. However, during a recent interview, Audrina seemingly made it clear that she only had eyes for Ryan.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been right now,” Audrina gushed to People magazine in June. “Things are going really good.”

Audrina and Ryan got back together months ago after Audrina endured a messy split from husband Corey Bohan, who appeared alongside her on The Hills years ago. As fans may know, Audrina and Corey share a daughter, two-year-old Kirra.

“We’re just having fun. Nothing is forced,” she continued of her relationship with Ryan. “You know, great things happen when it’s not forced, and things are naturally just happening. And that’s what it is. We just have the best time together.”

Although Audrina and Ryan seem to be quite happy together as she prepares for the start of filming, fans can’t help but wonder if she and Justin will reunite as a couple after years of on-and-off dating. Even their co-star Stephanie hinted at a possible romance between the couple when she shared a photo of the two of them sitting beside one another at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

“Audrina + Bobby Sitting In A Tree,” she wrote in the caption of the photo below, via Us Weekly.

While Audrina’s boyfriend wasn’t present during last night’s awards show in New York City, the couple has been sharing photos of one another on Instagram in recent months and in July, as they celebrated the Fourth of July holiday, Ryan gushed over his reality star girlfriend.

“‘Merica…couldn’t of spent it with a more beautiful human!!!” he wrote in the caption of the photo below, tagging Audrina.

As Audrina revealed to People magazine earlier this summer, she and Ryan do their best to make their relationship work, despite the fact that they both have very busy schedules. As she explained, she’s busy with her daughter, Kirra, and he has been touring the country for months.

The Hills reboot is expected to air sometime early next year on MTV.