Spoilers For Tuesday’s ‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Familiar Faces Pop Up In Mexico, But Not In The Traditional Way

Fans will see a handful of familiar faces popping up during Tuesday night's episode of 'Bachelor in Paradise'

There’s a lot of action on the way with Tuesday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise and spoilers provide some context into what’s going to happen. Previews have teased that some folks like Ben Higgins, Amanda Stanton, Arie Luyendyk Jr., and Lauren Burnham would show up at some point, and it looks like that’s coming up with the August 21 show. Why will they be in Mexico for this one?

Previews for Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise have shown Ben Higgins on a beach screaming about being unlovable, while dressed in quite the get-up. Sneak peeks have also shown Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham in Mexico, and Amanda Stanton pops up as well. Until now, there hadn’t really been much of an explanation about how these folks would be involved in this season, because they weren’t going to be contestants.

Now, Reality Steve shares some context on these arrivals. It seems that they will be involved in one of the dates happening during Tuesday’s episode, and it appears that it’s the date involving Kendall Long and Leo Dottavio. As the Inquisitr has detailed, Leo and Kendall will be doing a photo shoot for a romance novel former bartender Jorge is apparently writing, and it sounds like there’s a telenovela premise involved too.

Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from his latest blog post explain that there will be a fake telenovela being filmed during the next show and that’s where folks like Ben, Arie, Lauren, and perhaps Amanda come into things. This certainly explains Higgin’s ensemble and “unlovable” scene teased in the previews, and everybody will have to tune in to see how Arie, Lauren, and Amanda are incorporated.

Higgins shared a tease of Tuesday’s appearance via his Instagram page, as did Luyendyk. According to Reality Steve, these former contestants don’t really have an impact on the dates or anything like that. Instead, it sounds like production just wanted to squeeze in as many cameos by popular former contestants as they could.

The Inquisitr has also detailed that fan-favorites Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk will also pop up in Tuesday’s episode. Their appearance, however, is separate from the one involving Higgins, Luyendyk, Burnham, and Stanton. Raven and Adam, who fell in love last summer on Bachelor in Paradise, are joining Tia Booth and Colton Underwood on their upcoming date.

Later in the season, viewers will also get to see Carly Waddell, Evan Bass, Jade Roper, and Tanner Tolbert. They’ll head to Mexico with daughters Bella and Emmy and Bachelor in Paradise spoilers hint that Kendall and Grocery Store Joe Amabile will get a chance to babysit the two little ones as a date outing.

Tuesday’s show will be a wild one, considering how many appearances are squeezed into one single episode. Fans always love getting a chance to see Ben Higgins, and there have been rumors swirling that he might end up being ABC’s pick to be the Bachelor again this winter. Amanda Stanton is now dating someone outside of the franchise, while Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are planning a private Hawaiian wedding to take place this January.

Will these appearances help Kendall Long and Leo Dottavio find love or is she destined to be with Joe Amabile? Bachelor in Paradise spoilers hint that things will get intense and fans have a lot to look forward to with this one.