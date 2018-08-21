‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday, August 21: Phyllis Catches Billy In A Compromising Moment!

One spilled coffee too many makes Billy ready for his own place with Phyllis.

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, August 21 bring an intense moment, sneaky plans, and fury as residents of Genoa City work to keep their businesses afloat.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) talked to Kyle (Michael Mealor) over morning coffee at Crimson Lights. She asked him if Billy (Jason Thompson) planned to sell off Jabot’s interest in Fenmore’s. When Kyle beat around the bush about the situation, Lauren told him she knows Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is his ally. Kyle insisted that he’s loyal to Jabot, but Lauren insinuated that his primary loyalty remained to himself. She propositioned him with an alluring offer to make it worth his while if he’ll help her out. They discussed Summer’s (Hunter King) trustworthiness, and Kyle told her Summer had her own rulebook.

Speaking of Summer, at home, Billy managed to spill coffee on her blouse, so of course, she whipped it right off. The argued over a shirtless Summer was Billy’s intention, and he told her that her fantasies would never be the reality. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) burst in looking for her phone and took in the sight of shirtless Summer and Billy in the kitchen.

While Summer got changed, Phyllis asked what really happened, and Billy told her it was merely an accident. Then, the discussed Nick’s new buyout and Billy’s frustration over raised rents. Finally, when Summer left, Phyllis asked Billy if her daughter had arranged the coffee spill on purpose. Billy, once again, reiterated that it had been an accident, but he admitted that Summer flirts with him.

When Summer arrived at work, she begged Lauren to send her to the trade show Billy planned to attend. At first, Lauren said no, but then she relented and even decided to go herself. Summer got to work on figuring out where Billy planned to stay and booked her own trip. Meanwhile, Phyllis and Billy arrived at work but then decided to play hookey much to Summer’s dismay. Later, Billy told Phyllis he’s ready for them to get their own place together.

Kyle met up with an upset Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and he urged her to look for Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Kyle even offered to hire a P.I. Mariah declined his offer but told him that he might end up making her like him. Their talk turned to Summer, and Kyle admitted he has feelings for his ex, and Mariah admitted she doesn’t trust Summer at all.

At Newman Enterprises, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) ran into Nate (Brooks Darnell), and she turned down his request to talk to her about her parents and their health. He just wanted to get to the bottom of Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) stress, but Victoria didn’t see the point. Later, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Victoria met in Victor’s office where he told his daughter that he has big plans for Dark Horse. Victor said he wanted Nick (Joshua Morrow) to be a big success so that he could take over the company eventually.

At the Club, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) asked Nikki and Victor for a selfie because he claimed to be a massive fan of their charity work. Finally, a furious Victoria went to Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) to warn Nate away from digging into her mother’s business. Victoria ordered Nate to back the “hell” off.