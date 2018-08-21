Kylen Holliman & 1-Year-Old Brother Survive Alone For Days After Mother Killed In Car Crash

A 3-year-old boy was found wandering along a road in Camden, Arkansas, on Monday morning. In an effort to identify him and return him home, authorities posted a photo of him online, hoping someone would recognize him. It was through the photo that they discovered the boy’s name is Kylen Holliman, and that his mother had not been seen for two days.

Returning to the area where he had been picked up, authorities found a car wreck in a deep ravine that isn’t visible from the road, just 300 yards from where Kylen had been found. Near the car, they discovered the deceased body of the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Lisa Holliman. They also found his 1-year-old brother, alive and alert, still strapped into his car seat.

“He was somewhat turned sideways, in a position upside down,” Ouachita County Sheriff’s Detective Lt. Nathan Greeley told KARK. “They went through a pure hell, no doubt.”

James Holliman, Lisa’s father, has praised his older grandson for getting out to find help.

“When he climbed out of that car, seeing his mother dead like that like she was, he tried to wake his mom up,” he said.

The toddler had gotten himself out of his car seat and climbed through the sunroof before braving the steep embankment to reach the road.

According to 7 News Boston, the accident is believed to have taken place two days earlier. Police are calling it a miracle the two boys managed to survive two days without food and water at their ages.

“Today is anything but short of a miracle. The 3-year-old and 1-year-old being able to survive in the elements… Like I said, it’s nothing short of a miracle – God’s blessing that these children were able to survive this accident,” Greeley told KATV.

Both boys were dehydrated by the time they were rescued, and were being treated in the hospital.

James Holliman has been utterly devastated by the loss of his daughter, and even more so when, at the hospital, it was discovered that she had been four-weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

“I’ll never get up and see her, I’ll never get to talk to her, laugh with her. My baby’s gone. We just found out at the hospital that she was pregnant. We didn’t know. We lost two,” he said.

The two boys’ grandparents are in the process of taking custody of them.