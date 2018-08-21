‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Wants To Join MTV’s ‘Catfish’ After Max Joseph’s Exit

Kristen Doute would love to star on 'Catfish' alongside Nev Schulman. What's he saying about the possibility?

Kristen Doute is reportedly interested in joining the cast of MTV’s Catfish after the exit of Max Joseph.

Earlier this month, Joseph confirmed he was leaving the reality show after seven seasons and weeks later, his co-host Nev Schulman confirmed the Vanderpump Rules star would love to take his place.

“I’m even afraid to say her name, honestly. I almost feel like I need to take a restraining order out,” Schulman joked to Us Weekly during Monday night’s MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. “Kristen really wants to be on the show. I think she’s almost … she’s trying too hard!”

Also interested in the gig is model Chrissy Teigen, wife of musician John Legend. However, when it comes to making a final pick, nothing is set in stone quite yet and it is unknown whether or not either of the celebrities is being considered by MTV. Either way, Schulman said he is excited to find a new co-host and move forward with the series’ upcoming season.

“I’m excited for the show to find some new energy, to bring a lot of new people in [and] to hopefully find someone great to kind of come on full-time. Right now, we’re very much just searching, trying people out,” he explained.

Doute is currently busy filming the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules but soon, production will be complete and she and her co-stars will have several months off from filming.

Kristen Doute hasn’t weighed in on the possibility of being considered for a hosting gig on Catfish but because she frequently speaks of the series on social media, it’s safe to say that she would love to be in the running for the coveted spot. She even tweeted about her interest in the show earlier this year and started the hashtag “Kristen For Catfish” after a fan suggested she be featured as a guest investigator.

“Just saw there is a guest investigator on @CatfishMTV which totally opens the possibility for @kristendoute to come on!” a fan wrote in April, according to a report by Bustle. “Please @NevSchulman.”

“#KristenForCatfish,” Doute wrote in response.

Then, earlier this month, after Nev Schulman asked fans who they would like to see replace the irreplaceable Max Joseph, Doute shared his message along with the caption, “NEV. c’mon. #kristenforcatfish.”

Vanderpump Rules will return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.