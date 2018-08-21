Post Malone’s Plane Blew Its Tires When Taking Off, Emergency Landing In The Works

The plane, holding 16 people, is still in the air.

Post Malone is onboard a plane that is set to perform an emergency landing after two of the plane’s tires allegedly blew off after takeoff, according to TMZ.

On Tuesday morning the rapper and his team left from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey for London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

A law enforcement source from the New Jersey airport told reports that the private jet, a Gulfstream IV’s, tires blew off during takeoff, forcing the pilot to circle back around, in need of performing an emergency landing.

A video shows emergency personal on the ground at the Teterboro Airport in position for the plane, when it was decided it would be safer to land elsewhere.

In air traffic audio, the pilot makes it clear the plane lost a tire, asking for permission to keep circling above and hopefully land while fire trucks and ambulances lined the runway.. The pilot also notes that there are 16 human lives on the plane. TMZ recovered the pilot’s audio but it is linked here.

Sources say air traffic control encouraged the pilot to continue flight to Massachusetts in an effort to burn more fuel to ensure a safer crash landing. Reports say the plane had 3,700 gallons of fuel left to burn and has been in the air since before 11 a.m.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns the airport the plane left from, told Fox News, that the aircraft will be attempting an emergency landing at the Wesfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts instead, it is not clear yet what time the jet will attempt to make a safe landing.

The private plane is still in the air.