Post Malone’s Plane Blew Its Tires When Taking Off, Emergency Landing In The Works

The plane, holding 16 people, is still in the air.

Post Malone is onboard a plane that is set to perform an emergency landing after two of the plane’s tires allegedly blew off after takeoff, according to TMZ.

The jet is currently circling the greater New York City area and has been for almost four hours while planning to make an emergency landing, sparking a massive response by first responders.

On Tuesday morning, the 23-year-old “Rockstar” rapper and his team left from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey for London Luton Airport in Luton, England, after performing at the 2018 MTV VMAs on Monday evening.

An FAA official tells us the aircraft is diverting to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts. https://t.co/GaE4XSXamP — Jeffrey Cook (@JeffreyCook) August 21, 2018

A law enforcement source from the New Jersey airport told reports that the private jet, a Gulfstream IV’s, tires blew off during takeoff, forcing the pilot to circle back around, in need of performing an emergency landing.

A video shows emergency personnel on the ground at the Teterboro Airport in position for the plane when it was decided it would be safer to land elsewhere.

BREAKING: Plane carrying 16 passengers prepares to make #emergencylanding after two tires blew out. #PostMalone https://t.co/WnFJHl6pfP — Richard Grune (@0406Guno) August 21, 2018

In air traffic audio, the pilot makes it clear the plane lost a tire, asking for permission to keep circling above and hopefully land while fire trucks and ambulances lined the runway. The pilot also notes that there are 16 human lives on the plane. TMZ recovered the pilot’s audio and it is linked here.

Sources said air traffic control encouraged the pilot to continue the flight to Massachusetts in an effort to burn more fuel to ensure a safer crash landing. Reports say the plane had 3,700 gallons of fuel left to burn and has been in the air since before 11 a.m.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns the airport the plane left from, told Fox News that the aircraft will be attempting an emergency landing at Stewart Airport, located north of New York City, it is not clear yet what time the jet will attempt to make a safe landing, according to the FAA.

Using the flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the plane is seen making circles across New Jersey before heading off towards Connecticut.

According to @ABC7NY, a Gulfstream G-IV suffered two blown tires on departure from Teterboro. Currently lowering fuel weight before returning to airport. https://t.co/s3EkUdkSaq See following tweet for important tracking note ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1yDHvWGJKQ — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 21, 2018

