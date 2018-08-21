Ariana Grande Shows Off Toned Abs In Black Crop Top Following VMA Performance

Ariana Grande didn’t have to travel far following the MTV Video Music Awards last night.

The event, which was held at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, is in the same city that Grande and fiancé Pete Davidson now call home. Tuesday morning, Grande appeared to be well-rested as she stepped out from her NYC apartment for an outing in style.

Photos published by the Daily Mail show the pint-sized pop star exiting her apartment as she held hands with one of her girlfriends. The 25-year-old is dressed to impress for her stroll around the city in a sexy black crop top that shows off her fit abs.

On the bottom of the ensemble, Ariana sports a pair of camo chaps that cut off at the upper thigh and are held together by small chains. The normally short singer looked long and lean as she sported a pair of high-heeled black boots that elongated her slim figure.

Ariana noticeably ditched her signature high-ponytail, opting instead to wear her long, dark locks down and straight. The “God is a Woman” singer completed her new ‘do with a barrette in the front of her hair to prevent stray strands from falling in her face.

Per usual, Grande wore a face full of her signature makeup including a dark black cat-eye as well as a subtle matte pink lipstick on her lips. During this particular outing, fiancé Pete Davidson was nowhere to be seen.

Exclusive photos of @ArianaGrande I’m living for the camo style !!!! pic.twitter.com/w7QC8WiFq0 — huda (@HoodyHuda2001) August 20, 2018

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Grande lit up the stage at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards with her performance of her hit song, “God is a Woman.” Grande’s whole performance was female-centered with around 50 female dancers in an “ethereal, Renaissance-painting-esque act” that appeared to be based on Leonardo Da Vinci’s all-male masterpiece, The Last Supper.

Then, at the end of the show, Grande welcomed three powerful females in her life — her mother Joan, her grandmother Marjorie, and her aunt Lani. The four women stood at the front of the group of female dancers, holding hands and bowing after the epic performance.

s∀WΛ ???? A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 21, 2018 at 9:34am PDT

Today, Grande paid tribute to her leading ladies with an Instagram post of them backstage.

“Thank you to the brilliant Grande women for joining me on stage last night. I love you so much. As Lani put it, it looked like Nonna was some legendary designer debuting her new collection *scream*,” Grande captioned the sweet post.

Earlier this month, Grande told Jimmy Fallon that “God is a Woman” is her grandma’s favorite track, which may be part of the reason that she was included in the performance.

“Women rule the universe, we ensure mankind’s furtherance, we have earned and deserve respect, gratitude and equality. This song is an anthem”

How nice!