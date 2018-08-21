‘General Hospital’ Tuesday Spoilers: Julian Asks Questions, Michael Struggles, And Sam Opens Up To Jason

Things will be emotional during Tuesday's show according to the latest 'General Hospital' spoilers

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Tuesday, August 21 suggest that things are going to be getting pretty crazy in Port Charles. Brad started to tell Julian the truth about Wiley and Madeline told Valentin that Nina’s baby was placed for adoption all those years ago. Michael and his loved ones are gathering to say goodbye to Jonah and things are going to get very emotional during this next show.

Michael, his family, and his friends will gather for a funeral for baby Jonah. Carly will urge Sonny to work through this loss with her and General Hospital spoilers indicate that Josslyn will be somewhat surprised and pleased to see someone show up to lend his support. Will it be Oscar or Cameron who is there?

At one point, Michael will tell his family that he wants to say goodbye to Jonah alone. Everybody is heartbroken to see him in so much pain, and General Hospital spoilers share that Brad and Lucas will be talking about the devastation of the situation even as they are facing their own possible loss.

Lucas will make a comment about wondering what you say to somebody who has just lost their child, and this is obviously a loaded question for Brad to try to answer. Viewers will also see more of Brad and Julian talking. Brad stated a few tidbits that got Julian wondering, but Lucas interrupted their conversation before the truth was unveiled. Now, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Julian will push for answers.

With Wiley's future in limbo, Brad and Lucas want answers now. What's the likelihood they'll win in a court battle with his birth mother?

Julian will ask Brad who Wiley’s birth mother is since Brad admitted that the baby wasn’t the biological mother’s to take back. Will Brad admit the entire truth to Julian? Viewers will have to tune in to see exactly what Brad shares at this point, but SheKnows Soaps details that Julian will begin an investigation of his own now. Will he try to find out who the original baby’s biological mother is, and will it turn out to be someone known to GH fans?

Sam has lent her support to her brother Lucas throughout this adoption ordeal and fans know she has some relevant experience that helps. General Hospital spoilers note that she will open up to Jason during the funeral. It looks like she’ll reflect on the loss she experienced, telling Jason that she’d have given up if she hadn’t had him to hold onto during the ordeal. Executive producer Frank Valentini teased via Twitter that these would be incredible scenes to watch and “JaSam” fans will not want to miss these.

Tuesday’s show brings a talk with Kristina and Alexis, as Alexis promises her daughter that she’s happy if Kristina is happy. In addition, Drew will meet up with Curtis and Curtis will ask if Drew is up for a challenge they’re about to tackle. It seems that there are scenes involving both Valentin and Elizabeth on the way too, and Valentin is said to be left shocked by whatever he encounters next.

What comes next with this baby storyline? General Hospital spoilers tease that there are twists upon twists on the way and significant developments will be coming this week over the next few episodes.