Nicki Minaj Pisses People Off By Saying She’s The ‘New’ Harriet Tubman

Nicki Minaj said 'I'm the new Harriet Tubman' on the way to the VMAs following a series of controversial tweets.

Nicki Minaj is a self-proclaimed queen, but she might have taken it too far when she claimed that she’s the “new” Harriet Tubman. It all started with a tweet, detailed Page Six.

“All the QUEENS I remember, SHOOK S**T UP!!!!!!!! Queen of the week may go to HARRIET TUBMAN!!!!!!… Had she just sat there & ate her rice, you n****-z history would’ve been a lot less triumphant.”

Then, Minaj decided to tweet again.

“Y’all I had no idea Harriet Tubman was now trending. I said what I said. #QueenRadio will honor her tmrw. She said she could’ve rescued more slaves had they known they were slaves… I fought for streaming services to count toward billboard when alotta n***z stayed quiet.”

The reason that Harriet Tubman was trending was thanks to Minaj’s tweet, as her fans consoled her and others criticized her statements aligning herself with Tubman.

Unfortunately for Nicki, many people don’t really think that the statements are justified. First of all, Tubman is a historical figure that was born a slave and later escaped. She then went on to save tons of other slaves via the Underground Railroad. Nicki, on the other hand, is a modern-day celebrity that hasn’t exactly put her life on the line to serve others. That’s not to criticize her work thus far, but it’s questionable to say she’s like Tubman.

Go Awf Then, Queen: Nicki Minaj Proudly Proclaims "I AM THE NEW HARRIET TUBMAN!" After VMAs [Video] (Image via ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)https://t.co/tsehfC7DKx pic.twitter.com/slxheZdL5o — Bossip (@Bossip) August 21, 2018

Before the VMAs, Nicki clarified her stance on the subject and boldly stated that “I am the new Harriet Tubman.” Even after someone asked her if it’s too much to compare herself to Tubman, she responded, “No, no, I am Harriet Tubman. Leave me alone.”

Even though there was a bounty for Harriet Tubman's capture, she made at least 19 trips to free slaves. Now that's a REAL queen. https://t.co/39Peruo5b7 pic.twitter.com/oQPylHbQDZ — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 20, 2018

People reacted strongly on Twitter. One user joked that “I refuse to look into why Harriet Tubman is trending,” while another said, “let harriet tubman rest in peace challenge.”

*Excited historian sees Harriet Tubman trending* *Clicks on it* *reads* *Quietly closes the link* pic.twitter.com/cDdQZtBo8N — Blair LM Kelley (@profblmkelley) August 20, 2018

If anything, it’s obvious how much push and pull Nicki has on the mainstream media. It’s not totally bad that Harriet Tubman is trending, as some people are taking the opportunity to educate others on her life’s work and achievements.

The entire fiasco started because Travis Scott took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart, which ticked Minaj off. She tweeted on Sunday that Scott “knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week” even though he did. She then complained that “I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope a** album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & [their daughter] Stormi,” according to Us Magazine.

Minaj isn’t blaming just Kylie, though, she’s also putting blame on Spotify for not promoting her album the way they ought to.

But the entire fiasco with Spotify and Kylie has been almost forgotten with the new proclamations about Tubman. But one thing’s for sure, Nicki’s found a way to cut through the noise and shine a spotlight on her new album.