Chelsea Clinton Might Run For Political Office One Day

Children’s book author and former first daughter Chelsea Clinton said she wouldn’t rule out running for political office in the future.

According to a Time report, Clinton commented on her possible future in politics at the Edinburgh international book festival. She attended the event while promoting her newest book in the She Persisted series, She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History.

While Clinton isn’t ready to enter the political arena just yet, she did say that a future run for office remains a “definite maybe” for her. She said her New York elected officials are already representing her family well in the region. “But if that were to change, if my city councilor were to retire, if my congresswoman were to retire, my senators, and I thought that I could make a positive impact, then I think I would really have to ask my answer to that question,” said the author.

Although she had absolutely no love lost for President Donald Trump during her discussion, Clinton, who was 12 when she entered the White House, had plenty of empathy for first son Barron Trump. She said, “I feel incredibly protective of Barron Trump, who is now 12-years-old, the same age that I was. I disagree with his father on everything, but people have made fun of him, bullied him, for his appearance, or for him being more private. Equally, I have no patience for that because he’s a child, and he deserves a childhood as every child does.”

Currently, though, according to Bustle, in addition to writing and promoting her various books, Clinton is a teacher at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University. Plus, she serves as a vice chair of the Clinton Foundation. Through the foundation, Clinton is heavily involved in its efforts for early childhood education as well as female empowerment, health and well-being, leadership development, and providing better availability of HIV and AIDS medication.

The mother of two also manages to find time to serve on the boards of various organizations and run an active Twitter account in addition to her other work. In short, she has plenty on her plate, and running for political office isn’t one of those things currently.

It’s possible the United States has not seen its last Clinton White House, and the country may not even wait until the former first daughter is ready to enter the fray. Some people believe that Hilary Clinton may run in 2020 against Donald Trump again, and if so, her daughter clearly thinks Hilary would make a good president.

During her book appearance, when speaking of her mother, Clinton said, “I think she would’ve been a uniquely extraordinary president.”