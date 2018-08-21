Meghan Markle Is Not Pregnant Despite Tabloid Claim That She Is [Debunked]

The tabloid's story has no basis in fact.

Rumors that Meghan Markle is pregnant have recently been reported by a tabloid, which even suggested that she may be expecting twin boys, basing on gifts that Prince Charles was seen carrying. Gossip Cop, however, has reviewed the facts and shown that this story about Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex preparing to welcome children into the world is false.

An Australian tabloid included the headline “We’re Having a Baby Boy!” on the cover of a recent issue across the faces of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Shown in a smaller photo was Prince Charles holding two small teddy bears wearing blue T-shirts and the statement “Charles celebrates!” next to it. The cover also proclaims, “Grandpa Charles let slip the BEST royal secret EVER!” Unfortunately, there is no truth to the story.

The article inside the magazine points to news that Meghan and Harry have decided to retreat to the Cotswolds during the month of September, saying that the decision was made because of the royal pregnancy. It states that they will use this time “to let the news sink in and allow Meghan to rest as she battles with morning sickness.” While the couple’s full September schedule isn’t known at this time, the public has been made aware that they will be seen at public events on September 4 and September 6, so they aren’t, in fact, planning to pull away from the public eye for the entire month of September, if at all.

The magazine also notes that the royal couple is planning to visit Australia in October, which they say would mean she will visit during her second trimester, when the morning sickness should have mostly subsided. This, of course, would make for a more enjoyable visit for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as Australians — if she were pregnant. The newlyweds’ other travel plans are a good indication that she isn’t, however. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have planned trips to Tonga and Fiji in coming months, both of which are on the list of countries the CDC recommends pregnant women do not visit due to a risk of Zika infection.

As far as the teddy bears with blue T-shirts that Charles is holding — the photo is real, but the possible explanations are many. It’s even possible they were a gift from someone and that the bears are meant to represent Charles’ own two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William.

The world waits and watches for any sign that the new royal may be pregnant with Prince Harry’s first child. Unfortunately, they will have to keep waiting, as this most recent Australian tabloid story has no basis in fact.