Halsey And G-Eazy Reportedly Back Together, Spotted Holding Hands At VMA After Party, Reports ‘TMZ’

Have Halsey and G-Eazy rekindled their romance? It certainly seems so.

Just about two months after the couple called it quits in a highly-publicized breakup, the pair has recently sparked romance rumors yet again following the star-studded MTV Video Music Awards. Photos published by TMZ show the former couple leaving 1 OAK together, where rapper Travis Scott held his after party.

According to the publication, G-Eazy was first spotted at Beauty & Essex in NYC around 12:15 a.m. At the time he was alone but later left to go to the 1 OAK party, entering the affair solo. Around 4:40 a.m., G-Eazy left the party but this time — he had a companion.

Both Halsey and G-Eazy were spotted leaving the event together, holding hands. Not only that, but the pair also got into the same vehicle together, which means that they were likely headed to the same final destination. Interestingly enough, Halsey recently spoke to reporters at LAX where she said that it is never a good idea to get back together with your ex.

As the Inquisitr reported in the beginning of July, Halsey and G-Eazy called it quits after a year of dating. In the weeks prior to announcing the split, rumors swirled that the couple was on the outs, especially after G-Eazy was arrested in Sweden for drug possession and assault, as well as resisting arrest.

Halsey later confirmed the split to fans on her Instagram story.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

During their time apart, it was rumored that the 29-year-0ld rapper was dating Demi Lovato. Just shortly before her near-fatal overdose, the Inquisitr reported that Lovato and G-Eazy were seen holding hands after they partied at an L.A. club. But, G-Eazy later shot down the dating rumors, saying that Demi is “just a friend.”

The rapper also talked about giving up his privacy for fame, saying that it just comes with the territory.

“It’s just one of those things that comes with the territory. You trade in your anonymity in exchange for some of your success in the public eye… You have to remember the blessings and remember how grateful you are to be here in the first place and understand some of that is just what comes with the territory,” he explained.

So far, neither Halsey nor G-Eazy have commented on their recent reunion.