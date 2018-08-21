Ariana Grande Brought Her Mom, Grandma, And Aunt On Stage At The VMAs For ‘God Is A Woman’

During Monday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, superstar Ariana Grande brought over 50 women on stage while she performed her new song “God Is A Woman,” including the three most important women in her life.

The Sweetener singer stepped on stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City during the annual award show, belting out “God is a Woman.” The entire performance included around 50 female dancers in an ethereal, Renaissance-painting-esque act seemingly based on Leonardo Da Vinci’s all-male masterpiece, The Last Supper. The killer stage included a long table, inspired by the painting, and Renaissance pillars, according to Cosmopolitan.

A diverse group of women, of all shapes, sizes, and colors wore crowns, sashes, and bright colored pieces as they performed. In typical Grande fashion, the singer wore a gold, beaded two-piece outfit and knee-high boots.

Ariana Grande’s VMA Performance: God Is A Woman ???? pic.twitter.com/IQbxwqu7UX — ???? sweetener ???? (@milaarii) August 21, 2018

At the end of the anthem, she welcomed three more women to the stage. Grande’s mother Joan, grandmother Marjorie, and aunt Lani stood with her at the front of the group, holding hands as the singer smiled and took a bow for the cheering crowd.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a snapshot to Instagram thanking her family for stepping on stage the night before and sharing the moment with her.

“Thank you to the brilliant Grande women for joining me on stage last night,” Grande captioned the post. “I love you so much. As Lani put it, it looked like Nonna was some legendary designer debuting her new collection *scream*”

Earlier in the year, Grande told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that “God is a Woman” is her grandmother’s favorite track on the new album. Upon releasing the song in July, her mother, Joan, tweeted her support of the new song and her daughter.

“Women rule the universe, we ensure mankind’s furtherance, we have earned and deserve respect, gratitude and equality. This song is an anthem.”

god IS a Woman!! Women rule the universe, we ensure mankind’s furtherance .. we have earned and deserve respect, gratitude, and equality… and YET, we fight for it STILL everyday … this song is an anthem, it should provide strength and power and uplifting!! I believe #GIAW — Joan Grande (@joangrande) July 13, 2018

When the music video for the song dropped, so did jaws earlier this summer due to a totally naked, body-painted Grande belting out her anthem.

Her new album, Sweetener, came out only three days ago but is “heavenly,” according to fans.

Not only did Grande turn heads with a stellar performance, but she also took home the Best Pop award for her video “No Tears Left To Cry.” Upon winning, she thanked her fans, colleagues, and her future husband Pete Davidson, who was sitting in the audience, “for existing.”