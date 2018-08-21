‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Films ‘Hollywood Medium’ With Tyler Henry After Father’s Death [Photos]

Lala Kent is headed for an appearance on the E! Network reality series.

Lala Kent has been busy filming a number of reality shows in recent months.

In addition to her ongoing role on Bravo TV’s Vanderpump Rules and a guest appearance on an upcoming episode of Jeff Lewis’ Flipping Out, the singer and actress will soon be seen on E! Network’s Hollywood Medium.

On Monday, August 20, Kent’s boyfriend, Randall Emmett, confirmed her upcoming appearance on Hollywood Medium in a series of Instagram stories shared to his account. In the photos, video screens were seen capturing Kent in her interview scene.

As fans well know, Kent suffered the tragic loss of her father, Kent Burningham, earlier this year and shared her shock and heartbreak in a number of Instagram and Twitter posts in the months that followed. Most recently, Kent took to Twitter, where she admitted that she is still grieving.

“[People] ask how I’m holding up. I feel that’s all I’m doing,” she explained earlier this month. “I feel like I shouldn’t be breathing with how much pain I feel. I lost my dad, who I cherished. I simply adored him. I wouldn’t wish this heartbreak on anyone. The world truly lost someone special. I feel broken.”

In June, Kent shared the following photo and message with her fans and followers on Instagram.

While it seems likely that Lala Kent’s appearance on Hollywood Medium was prompted by the loss of her father, the E! Network has not yet confirmed any details about her upcoming episode and Kent hasn’t spoken out at all about her time on the series.

In other Lala Kent news, she and boyfriend Randall Emmett appear to be headed towards an engagement.

“My mom told me that Rand had asked my dad for my hand before he passed away over the phone,” Kent said, via Page Six, during an interview with Jenny McCarthy on her radio show.

“So that just like — that makes me so happy because I — I’m struggling with the fact that — like I won’t have a dad to see me, you know, have babies or get married, so that means a lot to me that Rand did that before he passed,” she explained.

Kent and the movie producer have been dating one another for the past two and a half years but have not yet been seen together on Vanderpump Rules.

No word yet on when Lala Kent’s episode of E! Network’s Hollywood Medium will air.