‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke & Taylor’s Cake Fight, Liam’s Honeymoon Surprise

New 'B&B' spoilers promise an epic cake fight.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 21 reveal a cake fight and a honeymoon. It seems as if Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Hunter Tylo) will finally be able to let off some steam when they dig into the cake and not eat it. She Knows Soaps also indicates that Liam (Scott Clifton) will surprise his bride with a romantic honeymoon.

Liam and Hope (Annika Noelle) tied the knot and are now officially husband and wife. The bride looked radiant as she descended the stairs to join her groom, and he was so excited to start their lives together. Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) joined the rest of the Logan women as they supported Hope on her wedding day.

But Liam looked beyond the day and realized that he needed to prepare for their evening post-nuptials. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam prepared Brooke’s cabin for a staycation honeymoon and his bride will be absolutely thrilled with his romantic streak. He may have decided to celebrate their union in the place they first made love after he found out that Steffy was still supposedly cheating on him, or he may simply be anxious to consummate their vows. Either way, Hope will find the cabin honeymoon incredibly sexy.

Shortly before Liam wed Hope, Taylor pleaded with him not to go through with it. However, Brooke overheard her pleas and told Steffy’s mom to get out. But Taylor stayed put and supported her daughter during the wedding. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke and Taylor will confront each other during the reception. It seems as if years of pent-up emotions will finally erupt as the two take out their frustrations on each other.

According to Highlight Hollywood, Taylor and Brooke will bring up the past and hurl accusations at each other. Longtime fans know that there is no love lost between these two as they competed for Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) love for decades. The B&B spoiler video shows that Taylor grabs the first fistful and flings it at Brooke. Soon the women will be smeared in gooey frosting when Hope and Steffy rush in. They will be shocked at the ruined cake, but it is Hope who will exclaim, “Mom!” It remains to be seen if even the bride can bring their feuding to an end. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.