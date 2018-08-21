Former ‘RHOC’ Star Gretchen Rossi Says She’s Honored That Sacha Baron Cohen Pranked Her And Husband

Gretchen Rossi’s reaction to Sacha Baron Cohen’s prank is a far cry from that of Sarah Palin.

Over the past few months, many celebrities have fallen victim to the pranks of funnyman Sacha Baron Cohen on his Showtime show Who is America? This past week, People shares that former Real Housewives of Orange County stars Gretchen Rossi and her husband, Slade Smiley, appeared on Sunday night’s episode and frankly, they’re a little sad it’s over.

“I’m so honored that Sacha Cohen thought to prank me and Slade! To even be on his radar in any aspect, I feel honored that he even wants to be hanging out with us,” Gretchen said in an interview.

Rossi says that the production company called her beforehand and set it up so that she and Slade thought they were going to be interviewed by a Mossad agent from Israel, who was a “huge Trump supporter.” The production company also wanted to be sure that the couple knew that the interviewer was outspoken so that they wouldn’t be offended by some of the things he could potentially say during the interview.

When Cohen arrived at the couple’s home, he played the role of an Israeli self-defense and anti-terrorist expert to teach Rossi and Smiley self-defense techniques in case their home ever got broken into. According to Page Six, Cohen spent about 4.5 hours at the couple’s home, performing a ton of “stunts” to help the pair defend against a potential home invasion.

And Cohen was so believable in his fake role that the couple told the outlet that they actually thought about calling the police after the sketch because they felt like they may have actually been duped by a real terrorist group.

The segment was filmed back in February but it wasn’t until the couple was chatting with pal Tito Ortiz that they realized that they had also been duped.

“Tito only lasted an hour and a half,” Smiley said. “So you can imagine how gullible we were because we lasted four hours!”

Smiley was also asked about the possibility of Sarah Palin appearing on the show (which may now be axed) as well as other reality stars Spencer and Heidi Pratt, who shot down the opportunity to film.

“I think that he’s busting these political figures and these well-known individuals and he’s exposing almost the lies that they’ve been telling,” Smiley told the outlet. “He had us for four hours because he never got us. He never got us to break or to do anything that was controversial because that’s not who we are.”

Who is America? airs on Sundays on Showtime.