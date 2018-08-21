Lauren Bushnell started dating Devin Antin shortly after her split from 'Bachelor' Ben Higgins.

Lauren Bushnell got engaged to Ben Higgins at the end of his Bachelor season and initially, the two seemed destined to make it down the aisle. Unfortunately, after a spinoff show of their own and some tense months living together in Denver, Colorado, they called it quits. She soon reunited with a former flame named Devin Antin, and now word has emerged that her relationship with Devin has ended, too.

E! News shares that about a year after going public with the romance, Lauren Bushnell and Devin Antin have called it quits. An insider shared that Lauren and Devin still love one another a great deal and it sounds as if they are still trying to sort through their issues. However, the former Bachelor winner and her beau apparently have been struggling for several months and, at least for now, have decided it is best to go their separate ways.

Sources say that there wasn’t one specific issue that led to the breakup, but that things just were not working. Some people had noticed that Bushnell and Antin had unfollowed one another on social media recently, and another red flag for many was that she was spending more time with girlfriends in recent weeks.

???????????? A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Aug 13, 2018 at 6:08pm PDT

Many Bachelor fans will remember that this was the case heading into her split with Higgins, too. At the time, it became quite clear via her social media posts that she was with single girlfriends a lot and away from Ben in the weeks before the official split announcement came. Both Ben and Lauren talked after the split about deeply caring for one another, but ultimately heading down different paths.

As the Inquisitr shared recently, Lauren seemed to think that marriage to Devin might be in her future. She had opened up about the rumors that Ben might be the next Bachelor again, and she admitted that she is cautious now when it comes to love. Unfortunately, it sounds as if Bushnell and Antin were already experiencing some rocky times as she talked about her hopes for the future.

Us Weekly confirms the split between Lauren and Devin, noting that the last time she shared a photo on Instagram including him was on July 8. Bushnell and Antin reunited a couple of months after her split from Higgins, and they originally met on Tinder before doing Higgins’ season of The Bachelor.

Fans will surely buzz over the idea that perhaps Ben and Lauren could reunite or that she could go on to be the next Bachelorette. It seems unlikely that either of those things is in the cards at this point, and it does sound as if the door is somewhat open to a reunion with Devin. Lauren Bushnell’s fans are disappointed for her that she’s going through another split, but they’re hopeful that her lasting love is right around the corner.