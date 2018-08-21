Victor Cruz Announces Retirement, Will Join ESPN As An Analyst

NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz has announced his retirement and will join ESPN as an analyst.

Victor Cruz has been an NFL wide receiver since going undrafted and being signed by the New York Giants in 2010. While his career was full of ups and downs, Cruz will be remembered for being a lethal playmaker that brought tons of entertainment to the football field.

According to a YouTube video released by Uninterrupted, Cruz announced his retirement from football and will begin the next chapter of his career with ESPN.

“The game of football has just given me so much,” Cruz said via Uninterrupted. “My journey hasn’t been the easiest; it’s definitely had some ups and downs, and some rough patches. This last chapter of my life was a great one. To win a Super Bowl, to play in a Pro Bowl and to have my daughter born throughout all of this as well.”

Everything being said and done, Cruz has finished his career with just 67 games played. He struggled with injury issues throughout his career and they ended up cutting what should have been a massive career short.

In the 67 career games that he played, Cruz was able to catch 303 passes for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns. After going undrafted, Cruz had the biggest season of his career as a rookie in 2010 with 82 receptions for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns. His 2011 season was impressive as well with 1,092 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Cruz will be remembered for his time with the Giants, although he did try to play for the Chicago Bears at the end of his career. He never did suit up in a regular season game for the Bears.

Quite a few former NFL players have been getting analyst jobs for different media networks over the past couple of years. Tony Romo made his debut last season, while Jay Cutler nearly began a broadcasting career himself before coming out of retirement to play for the Miami Dolphins. Dallas tight end Jason Witten retired this offseason and joined ESPN as their new Monday Night Football analyst, replacing Jon Gruden.

Fans will enjoy hearing the energy and passion that Cruz brings to the game of football. Even though he won’t be wowing fans with big-play potential or exciting touchdown salsa dances anymore, he will bring a vast majority of knowledge to the broadcasting booth.

More information will become available in the near future about where fans will be able to catch Cruz on television. It will be must-watch TV for any football fan, to say the least.