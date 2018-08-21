Cardi B Shows Off Incredible Post-Baby Body At The 2018 VMAs

It hasn’t been a month and a half since Cardi B gave birth to her first child, but she was looking more than ready to show off her post-pregnancy body on Monday at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

As the VMAs were taking place on Monday night, Cardi took to Instagram to post a photo of herself wearing a velvet purple gown by Nicolas Jebron, as specified by a report from Elle. This was followed up early Tuesday morning, shortly after the annual ceremonies had wrapped up, with a second photo of her wearing the same outfit. So far, both photos have been very well received by fans, with the older image getting close to 5 million likes over the past 13 hours and many commenters on both photos amazed by how quickly she slimmed down after her pregnancy.

Aside from the revealing dress she wore at the VMAs, Elle noted that Cardi was also decked out in $4 million worth of jewelry and wearing a new, short haircut as she made her first red carpet appearance since she and Migos rapper Offset became parents to newborn daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 11.

While Cardi B’s Instagram photos seemed to focus on post-pregnancy body positivity, as suggested by the captions “K mom” and “Momma bear,” Elle’s report featured several other images of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper at the VMAs as she showed off a less serious side, hamming it up for the camera while still wearing the same purple dress.

As detailed by a report from NME, Cardi B had quite the memorable MTV VMAs on Monday night, as she opened the event by declaring that the “liberals” had voted for her as the “empress.” While she was addressing the audience, she was cradling a bundle covered by a pink blanket, giving the impression that she might have been breastfeeding baby Kulture. Cardi then removed the blanket to reveal that she was actually cradling one of MTV’s “Moonman” trophies and not her 1-month-old daughter.

Despite rumors from publications such as Hollywood Life that suggested Offset was unhappy with Cardi B’s baby reveal fake-out, the 25-year-old rapper went home with a solid, three-award haul from this year’s MTV VMAs. NME noted that Cardi won awards for Best New Artist, Best Collaboration for the song “Dinero” with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled, and Song of the Summer for “I Like It,” which she recorded with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.