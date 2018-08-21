Farrah Abraham Suggests ‘Teen Mom OG’ Replacement Bristol Palin Is Stalking Her

Farrah Abraham is 'scared.'

Farrah Abraham is making shocking allegations against her Teen Mom OG replacement, Bristol Palin.

On Monday night, August 21, while attending the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the former reality star suggested Palin was stalking her life and copying her every move after relocating to Texas and beginning to film with MTV.

“I think I’m watching Girl, Interrupted,” Abraham told Us Weekly magazine.

“She moved to the same place I live… I’m actually scared. I want to stay away from that,” she continued.

Abraham moved to Austin, Texas, from the midwest years ago and is also known to spend tons of time in Los Angeles with her daughter. As for Palin, she moved to Austin, Texas, from Alaska before signing on to appear on the ninth season of Teen Mom OG.

While Abraham questioned Palin’s true motivation for embarking on a career that used to be hers, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry had nicer things to say about the daughter of politician Sarah Palin when she spoke to Us Weekly magazine at last night’s awards show.

“I think it could be a great addition to the Teen Mom OG cast,” Lowry said. “I welcome her to the family!”

Farrah Abraham starred on Teen Mom for eight seasons before producer Morgan J. Freeman chose to terminate her role on the show after she refused to quit tending to her ongoing business ventures in the world of adult entertainment.

Last month, when asked by Page Six about Bristol Palin’s addition to Teen Mom OG, Abraham made it clear that she was irreplaceable.

“MTV has already tried to replace myself with another teen mom. It was unsuccessful and now with another teen mom, they can keep trying to replace but there is not a replacement for me,” Abraham said.

Abraham then took aim at Freeman, telling the outlet she wished “Bristol and her children safety as [Teen Mom executive producer] Morgan Freeman is an evil person.” Abraham also said she was “impressed” that Freeman and Palin could work together despite their differing political stances.

In addition to Bristol Palin’s addition to the show, the reality star will also be joined on Teen Mom OG by her famous mother, Sarah Palin, and her former boyfriend, Levi Johnston, the father of her 9-year-old son Tripp.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 is set to premiere on MTV on October 1 at 9 p.m.