Catelynn Lowell Admits She Was ‘Blindsided’ By Bristol Palin’s Addition To The ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast

No one told Catelynn Lowell about her new cast member.

Catelynn Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, were completely shocked when they learned that Bristol Palin would be featured on the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom OG.

During last night’s MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, the couple spoke to Page Six about Palin’s unexpected addition to the show and admitted to being completely “blindsided” by the news after confirming MTV opted against giving them a heads up.

“At first we were a little blindsided by it because no one told us … so that was a little interesting,” Lowell said. “Other than that, we don’t know her … I’m not going to go into it with any, like, animosity or anything. I’d love to meet her and go from there.”

While Palin began filming Teen Mom OG Season 9 earlier this summer, she has yet to meet the cast and Lowell would like to get to know her. In fact, she has plans to set up a meeting with her producers in hopes of forming a friendship with her new co-star and the rest of the cast.

As for Lowell’s husband, Baltierra, he said that he and his co-stars will “welcome [Bristol] with open arms.”

“She got the opportunity and she took it and we don’t blame her,” he explained.

Baltierra also hopes that Palin will get along with the entire cast of the show.

Following news of Palin’s addition to Teen Mom OG, it was reported that the teen mom will be paid a whopping $250,000 for her first season of the reality show. Although the rest of the cast is believed to be making around the same amount, they’ve been on the show for eight seasons and, according to some, are far more deserving of the hefty paycheck.

During last night’s MTV Video Music Awards, viewers got their first look at the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom OG, which only featured Bristol Palin. As fans saw, Bristol was seen talking to her mother in the sneak peek and admitting that her life is far from perfect.

While Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra attended the awards show, they appeared to be the only current members of the cast at the event. Although Farrah Abraham was seen on the red carpet with her daughter, 9-year-old Sophia, Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout were noticeably absent at the awards show.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 premieres on October 1 at 9 p.m. on MTV.