‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 9 Sneak Peek: Bristol Palin Makes Her Debut With Mom Sarah As Premiere Date Is Confirmed

Bristol Palin was added to the MTV cast earlier this summer.

Bristol Palin was seen in the first look at Teen Mom OG Season 9 last night.

As MTV celebrated the Video Music Awards, the network shared a sneak peek with fans in which Bristol was seen with her politician mother, Sarah Palin, on the long-running reality show.

As fans will recall, Bristol confirmed she had joined the cast of Teen Mom OG weeks ago, just months after Farrah Abraham was fired by Morgan J. Freeman for refusing to quit pursuing job opportunities in the adult industry. Shortly thereafter, she began filming alongside returning cast members Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, and Maci Bookout.

“I was a teen mom,” Bristol tells her mother in a clip shared by Us Weekly magazine on August 21. “My life is not perfect at all.”

“Amen,” her mom replies.

As the trailer clip continues, Bristol, who has three children, says, “I want to do what’s best for my kids.”

Bristol first became a mom in 2008 when she was just 17-years-old. At the time, Bristol’s mother, Sarah, was running for vice president alongside John McCain. Two years later, Bristol and her former boyfriend, Levi Johnston, parted ways.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Levi, who shares 9-year-old Tripp with Bristol, and his wife, Sunny, would be seen on the ninth season of Teen Mom OG.

Following her split from Levi, Bristol went on to marry Dakota Meyer in 2016. However, their relationship was short-lived as well and after welcoming two children together, including their 2-year-old daughter Sailor and 14-month-old daughter Atlee, they parted ways.

Weeks ago, after Bristol was confirmed as part of the Teen Mom OG cast, her divorce from Dakota was finalized.

Following news of Farrah Abraham’s exit from Teen Mom OG, rumors began swirling in regards to the potential addition of Cheyenne Floyd, who was previously seen on MTV’s The Challenge and Are You The One?

“It’s official,” a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup in June. “The only way this doesn’t happen is if Cheyenne or Cory backs out, but contracts have likely already been signed so it’s highly unlikely.”

The insider also said that Cheyenne had been faced with drama from her daughter’s father, Cory Wharton, who is also an MTV reality star.

“Their co-parenting relationship is nowhere near as happy as they try to make it out to be on social media,” the source explained. “They will fit in perfectly on Teen Mom.”

Teen Mom OG Season 9 premieres on MTV on Monday, October 1 at 9 p.m.