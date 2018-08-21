Maluma Just Stole The MTV VMAs And You Probably Don’t Know Who He Is

What you need to know about the sexy Colombian singing superstar.

Maluma is one of the most streamed Latin singers on YouTube with over 10 billion views of his sensual videos and you’ve likely never heard of him before seeing his sexy performance of his hit “Felices los 4” during the 2018 MTV VMAs.

Wearing a silver and black suit, sans shirt, the Latin heartthrob got the crowd going with his hip-shaking performance. The Colombian crooner was nominated for two VMAs in the Best Latin category.

On the red carpet, Maluma expressed how happy and honored he was to perform at the MTV VMAs for the first time, as well as be recognized for his videos for “Felices los 4” and his collaboration with Shakira, “Chantaje,” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I feel that this is a huge opportunity for me, for the Latin culture, actually. I feel like I’m representing my whole culture here because this is the first time that a Latin song does a complete set. I’m feeling super, super grateful, and I think you’re going to love it,” he noted to ET of his VMA performance.

His appearance made waves for its overt sexuality and the fact that one of his dancers passionately kissed him at the end of his performance.

Fans went wild for the unscripted moment, taking to Twitter to express their shock and surprise, considering the fact that the sensual superstar has a girlfriend, Natalia Barulich.

People reported that Maluma was born Juan Luis Londoño Arias in Medellin, Colombia, and his stage name encompasses the first syllables of his immediate family’s names.

Mom Marlli, dad Luis, and older sister Manuela make up Maluma, the name he has used to conquer the Latin American music world.

Um I’m pretty sure that kiss was not supposed to happen. Maluma’s face and I’m pretty sure his gf is not happy #VMAs — Yuli B. (@JuJuBeanszz) August 21, 2018

Was that dancer supposed to make out with Maluma cause he looked surprised lol — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) August 21, 2018

Maluma began his career in 2010 at the age of 16 and scored his first hit single shortly thereafter. He’s recorded two smash tunes with fellow Colombian singer Shakira, including 2016’s “Chantaje” and this summer’s smash “Clandestino.”

Maluma also had a hit in 2017 with Ricky Martin titled “Vente Pa’ Ca.”

Rolling Stone noted that the singing sensation now has over 15 million subscribers on YouTube and 18.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Maluma’s performance is not unlike the epic breakthrough by Ricky Martin during his 1999 Grammy Awards performance. At the time, Madonna introduced the then largely unknown Latin singing superstar to a new audience. Following what is now considered one of the most epic performances in Grammy Awards history, Martin was catapulted to household-name status in the U.S., and he went on to sell millions of albums around the world.